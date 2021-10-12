Glynn Academy rallied back from a four-run deficit win Game 2 a doubleheader Tuesday to secure a sweep over North Atlanta in the first round of the Class 6A softball playoffs.
Trailing 6-2 entering the bottom of the third, the Terrors scored five unanswered runs to come back and win 7-6 in Game 2, while sparkling pitching performance from ace Kamila Vicente powered the Terrors to a 2-0 victory in Game 1 of the postseason series.
Appearing in her first playoff game as a Terror, Vicente wouldn’t accept a loss in the series opener, pitching an absolute gem over seven shutout innings. North Atlanta doubled with one out in the bottom of the first, and the next batter was hit by Vicente — she went on to sit down the next 19 consecutive hitters, 14 coming via the strikeout.
With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Vicente hit another North Atlanta batter to snap the streak, before closing the contest with her 15th punch out of a remarkable start.
Glynn Academy didn’t fair markedly better than its counterpart offensively against North Atlanta starter CeCe Smith, tallying just five base runners on two hits, a walk, a hit batter, and an error, but the Terrors made the most of their limited opportunities.
Held off the base paths since Anna Lee Mancil reached on an error to open the game, it was none other than Vicente who recorded the team’s first hit on the very first pitch of the fourth inning. Four pitches after the lead-off single, Bella Theus deposited a ball over the wall in left field to give the Terrors a two-run lead.
Theus’ home run would be Glynn Academy’s final hit of Game 1, though it would be all Vicente needed to secure the victory.
Despite the low-scoring first game, each team found an early rhythm at the plate in Game 2. The Warriors opened the contest with a single against Terrors starter Mallory Merrill, and a couple of walks sandwiched around a pair of strikeouts, loaded the bases before the third and final walk of the frame pushed across the first run.
Glynn Academy answered immediately with some offense of its own in the bottom half of the first when Mancil slugged a lead-off triple and scored on a fielding error in right field. Mikell Thomas was hit by a pitch in the ensuing at-bat, and she stole second before advancing to third on a line out to first base. After another out, Madysen Wilborn knocked a single into center field to score Thomas and stake the Terrors to a 2-1 advantage.
The lead would hold for an inning, but the wheels quickly fell off in the top of the third as six straight North Atlanta batters reached safely by virtue of a single, three consecutive walks, a hit batter, and another single. The result was three Warrior runs before the first out of the frame — a fielder’s choice on a play at the plate proceeding two more runs on a sacrifice fly and an RBI single.
By the time Glynn escaped the inning, momentum firmly lie with North Atlanta, and it only built as the Warriors retired the first two batters in the bottom half of the frame.
But again, it was Vicente who provided a spark on a hard-hit two-out single. Theus followed with a single of her own, and Wilborn scored both with a triple to right field to cut the deficit to 6-4 before the final out of the inning.
After allowing a pair of RBI singles and a sacrifice fly after entering the game in relief with the bases loaded in the top of the third, Vicente remained in the contest and held Warriors without a hit the remainder of the contest.
Following a scoreless inning defensively, the Terrors got right back to work in the bottom of the fourth. Cassie Naldrett reached second on an error to lead off the inning, and as she attempted to move up to third on a high foul ball to the catcher, an error on the throw allowed her to score. Suddenly rolling at the plate, the Terrors got a two-out single from Mancil, who stole second and score on an error by the third baseman to tie the game at 6-6.
The tie went unbroken in the fifth, but after Vicente retired North Atlanta in order in the sixth, Glynn picked back up with back-to-back singles from Ali Grace Williams and Naldrett to lead off the inning. Leilani Watts was hit by a pitch in the next at-bat to load the bases for Katie Wagner, who skied a ball to center field to score Williams on the sacrifice fly.
The Terrors couldn’t add to their lead, but it hardly mattered with the way Vicente has performed in the circle. The senior capped the series with a 1-2-3 seventh inning to send Glynn Academy onto the second round of the state playoffs.