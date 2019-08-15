The Glynn Academy softball team’s slide continued Thursday when it dropped its fourth straight game on the road losing at Brantley County 10-2.
The Terrors found themselves in a hole almost immediately when the Blue Herons stepped to the plate in the bottom of the first inning. Glynn struggled to make contact in the opening frame and struck out three times, but Brantley notched a lead-off single and went up 2-0 on the first pitch of the next at-bat on a home run over the fence in center field.
Glynn Academy battled back two innings later when Anna Lee Mancil doubled to lead off the top of the third and came around to score on Annie Chance’s two-run homer. However the tie would be short lived, as Brantley County quickly pushed across three runs.
It took the Blue Herons just 14 pitches to score three runs — four coming on a walk to lead off the bottom half of the inning. With a runner on first, the next Brantley batter jumped on the first pitch for an RBI double before scoring herself on another double three pitches later.
Following a five-pitch walk, another Blue Heron batter swung at the first pitch they saw and produced a hard ground ball single to score the third run of the frame.
The Terrors stranded two base runners with three straight outs to end the threat, but they were never able to string together enough quality at bats to cut into the deficit.
Madysen Wilborn went 2-for-2, Alexis Peters finished 1-for-1, and Mancil drew two walks in addition to her double.
Brantley County pulled away for good in the bottom of the sixth when it turned five walks, three singles, and a home run into five runs before the game was called.