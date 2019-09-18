Glynn Academy put the finishing touches on a three-game sweep of Region 2-6A rival Bradwell Institute on Wednesday with a 13-1 victory in four innings.
The Terrors swept a doubleheader against the Tigers in dominant fashion Monday in Hinesville, and they continued to rake in the series finale.
Bradwell scored the first run of the contest on an RBI single in the top of the first, but Glynn wasted little time in responding.
Leadoff batter Anna Lee Mancil reached base for the Terrors on an error, and she’d come around to score on another error just ahead of Katie Wagner’s single. Wagner stole second in the next at-bat, and after a fly out, she stole third before coming home on Leilani Watts’ RBI groundout to give Glynn Academy its first lead of the game at 2-1.
Despite having two outs, the Terrors saw their next six batters reach base safely, beginning with Annie Chance’s walk and ending in Mancil’s RBI single. Jordan Wallen provided the big hit in the frame when she tripled on a line drive to score Kenzie Alves.
Her team now holding a 6-1 advantage, starter Chance went to work in the circle and retired Bradwell Institute in order in the top of the second. She pitch all four innings for Glynn, allowing a single unearned run on four hits and striking out three.
The Terrors’ bat stayed hot when they returned to the plate in the second, this time turning a leadoff walk from Alexis Peters into five more runs courtesy three singles, three more walks, and a double off the bat of Alves.
Glynn Academy also tacked on runs in the third and fourth innings as it closed out a sweep in which it outscored Bradwell 39-6 in three games.
Wallen went 2-for-2 with a triple, a walk, three RBI and two runs scored in the final game of the series, and Watts finished 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored as well. The Terrors had 11 total hits and nine steals, three by Cassie Naldrett.
In three games against the Tigers, the Red Terrors recorded 25 steals and 11 extra-base hits. Chance finishes the series 6-for-9 at the plate with eight RBI and six runs scored in addition to 12 innings in the circle that saw her allow just a single unearned run on 11 hits and one walk, striking out eight in the process.
Glynn Academy improves to 6-13 on the season with two games against Camden scheduled for Monday.