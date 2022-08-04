As music blares from the press box, players warm up, and fans of both teams pick a seat at the Adam Wainwright Complex, the newest season of Lady Terrors softball arrives.
Going 16-12, (9-3 Region 2-6A) Glynn Academy made its way into the second round of the 2021 Class 6A state softball playoffs before losing to eventual state champions Lassiter High School.
That team had experience, with six seniors leading the team in key positions, making head coach Dawn Ketcham’s nights in the dugout easier.
“We had six seniors last year and all of them were starting,” Ketcham said. “That was definitely a big hit. Outfield wise where we had a majority of our seniors, we are looking pretty good. We still have our stable of girls that were juniors and are now seniors, now with Katie Wagner and Madysen Wilbron at the corners for me. They are still looking really good. We’ve got Bella Theus behind the plate, but we are right now looking at possibly having a freshman at shortstop, and that same freshman right now is one of our better pitchers.”
That freshman Ketcham is referencing is Gigi Smiley.
“She’s great and all of my freshmen are great,” Ketcham said. “They have good attitudes, they love the sport, and they are there to help each other to talk each other up. Not just the freshman that are on varsity but my JV squad is also heavy with freshmen. They are all working so hard for me. I couldn’t ask for anything better, it’s great.”
Getting an opportunity to see several players over the offseason come in and work, Ketcham was very happy with how the summer started for the Lady Terrors.
“The first couple weeks of the summer were really good,” Ketcham said. “We had a good turnout, and we were making some strides. And then shortly after that, the summer ball season started and they started hitting a lot of tournaments. We started losing a lot of girls to week-long tournaments. That really hurt our progress a lot. Like last year we had seniors going up the middle playing very important positions.”
Not having six seniors on the roster this season, Ketcham still sees her senior core as the ones who will make the transition for the underclassmen easy to hit the ground running.
“This year when it comes to just true leadership it’s Bella Theus,” Ketcham said. “She’s really stepped up and has taken the younger girls under her wing. She’s encouraging her present teammates and she’s doing a really good job of being a leader. She’s gonna see some time behind the plate for us because she’s been crushing the ball.”
With the season-opening on Monday, Ketcham hasn’t decided who will take the mound just yet.
“No, right now I’m trying to iron out what I’m going to have up the middle to see who I can put on the mound,” Ketcham said. “As of right now, I am not positive.”
No matter who the Lady Terrors have lined up across them on the mound and in the box, Ketcham still has lofty goals for her team even if they changed the playoff format.
“Until they moved the region around and changed us to a super regional when it comes to tournament time, instead of a first round and second round, my goal was for us to get to the Elite Eight and win one game,” Ketcham said. “That was my goal for the girls which would just be two more wins on the season. When it comes to the postseason play, that was the goal for them.
“Then they switched things around and right now I just wanna have a really strong showing in our region so I can get a good idea as to where we are going to fair with the rest of the state. I don’t know what to expect because I’ve been working so hard on trying to get my team ready. I have no clue what to expect out of the Augusta teams.”
Glynn Academy opens the season with a City Championship home game against the Brunswick Lady Pirates and its new head coach Rayven Riggs.