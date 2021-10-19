The Glynn Academy softball team bowed out of the Class 6A state playoffs Tuesday when it dropped consecutive games to Lassiter 4-1, 17-0 in its second round matchup.
The Terrors appeared poised to steal a big win in Game 1 when Cassie Naldrett lined an RBI single to right field, scoring Madysen Wilborn and staking Glynn to a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth.
Holding a one-run lead with runners on the corners and one out, and with just nine outs remaining to secure with ace Kamila Vicente in the circle, the situation looked favorable for the Terrors.
But Lassiter cut down a runner at home on a fielder’s choice, and following an intentional walk of Anna Lee Mancil to load the bases, the Trojans escaped the inning without further damage by inducing a fly ball to right field.
In the bottom half of the frame, Lassiter got going at the plate by working back-to-back five-pitch walks. After a sacrifice bunt, the Trojans had two runners in scoring position with one out.
On the next pitch, a Lassiter batter looped a fly ball to center field, but an error allowed both runs to score safely as the batter advanced all the way to third. She would score on a sacrifice bunt in the ensuing at-bat to extend the Lassiter lead to 3-1.
After giving back the lead, Glynn Academy was unable to rally back. The final six Terrors were retired in order as the team finished with just two hits and one walk to 14 strikeouts in the contest.
Glynn’s struggles at the plate carried over into Game 2, where the Terrors only managed two hits and a walk before the game was called due to the run rule.
Lassiter worked six walks in addition to four hits in the first contest against Vicente, and the momentum at the plate continued in the second game where the Trojans tallied 15 hits over four innings.
Though Lassiter loaded the bases with one out in the top of the first, it looked as if Glynn Academy might escape unharmed. A lazy fly ball to center made for the second out of the frame, but then Lassiter drew back-to-back walks to push two runs across before the final out.
The Trojans tagged on another run on an RBI single following a one-out triple in the top of the second before exploding for seven runs in consecutive innings to run away with the contest.