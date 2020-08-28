The Glynn Academy softball team fought hard against Ware County on Wednesday, but the Gators found a way to score a late run and take home a 4-3 win over the Terrors.
Both squads seemed equal in strengths as each team recorded nine hits. However, the Terrors committed three costly errors, which ultimately cost them the game.
“We moved the ball, we just didn’t move it as consistently as we have been and not as hard, Glynn Academy coach Dawn Ketcham said. “They weren’t hard hits, and they were hit to somebody. Our defense was good; it just wasn’t as solid as it usually is.”
Ware County set up their first score off after Roxie Dixon reached first on a Glynn error. Dixon advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt, got to third base on a wild pitch, and then Savannah Jeffers sent her home on a single.
Glynn closed the inning out and trailed 0-1. The Gator’s defense shut down the Terrors offense with a quick three outs. However, Glynn’s defense responded with three quick outs of their own.
Starting pitcher, Mallory Merrill got things started for the Terrors with a line drive to right field. She was one of the leading hitters for the Terrors and Jordan Wallen as they both recorded two hits each.
She pitched all seven innings on the mound, giving up four runs on nine hits and walking two batters.
Glynn scored off a sacrifice fly making it 1-1. Leilani Watts kept things moving to allow Kenzie Alves to score after line driving the ball to left field. The Terrors took a 2-1 lead, and their confidence seemed to get stronger.
Ware found some momentum at the top of the fourth as they capitalized on a couple of Glynn errors. The Gators scored twice and reclaimed the lead 3-2.
Glynn Academy didn’t give up and showed grit throughout the game, finding a way to tie it up again in the fifth. Anna Lee Mancil reached home after a pitch sailed past the catcher.
The Terrors held off the Gators in the sixth, but they didn’t make anything happen with their bats as Ware got three quick outs.
It was a tight race between the two teams, but the Gators played short ball, as Dixon hit a single to start off the final inning. Josie Augustine bunted, allowing Dixon to advance. The Gators loaded the bases off another Jeffers single. Glynn had to buckle down, but after a single by Erin Meeks gave Ware a 4-3 lead.
The Terrors couldn’t respond and lost by one run. Ketcham said despite their 2-5 record, her team is better than that.
“We’re busting our tails,” Ketcham said. “We’re behind each other, and we’re backing each other up. It’s just that we’re losing by a run or two here or there. Nothing I’m concerned about because we see how close we are, which gives them the confidence to fight harder.”