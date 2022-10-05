Playing a doubleheader against Effingham County, one of the region’s top teams, Tuesday, Glynn Academy needed to steal one game to secure the fourth and final spot in the playoffs as the the postseason looms.
Instead, Effingham swept the set 10-0, 5-2 to put itself in position to win Region 2-6A.
The Lady Terrors (11-14, 6-12) quickly learned how dangerous the Lady Rebels (22-3, 15-2) were at the plate, trailing 10-0 after three full innings. Defensively, the Lady Terrors gifted a few runs with some costly errors, which head coach Dawn Ketcham wasn’t fond of with how her defense looked.
“I don’t know if that’s just where their betters hitters were coming through or how it was happening, but it was happening,” Ketcham said of Effingham’s strong run production. “We had two outs on them. Our defense though the entire season hasn’t been as flawless as I have wanted. We haven’t found the right mix, and it has been a struggle all season long. If we are lucky to get baserunners on we can’t leave them stranded, and if they get baserunners on we can’t let them get lucky enough to score. We can’t expect our pitchers to do it all and that’s what we are relying on.”
Effingham put together seven more runs in the top of the fourth with their coach making several lineup changes to give players who normally sit on the bench a chance to be at the plate and on the field.
Seeing the first game of the doubleheader ended in a lopsided manner, Glynn Academy came out in the second game and fought until the very end.
Effingham County 5
Glynn Academy 2
As players talked to their family and friends in-between games while reenergizing themselves, Coach Ketcham noticed a switch in her team from game one to Game 2.
“The kids came out flat,” Ketcham said about Game 1. “They didn’t even realize that we were coming out to play a game. I talked to them before the game and told them how important both of these games were and that we needed to have at least one of them. I told them that they didn’t even come out of the locker room ready to play at all.
“The second game was a completely different story. They looked like they wanted to be there.”
Knowing the team could have continued to sulk about the poor performance from the first game, the Lady Terrors’ defense came out strong as Ava Dunham took the circle.
Ending the top of the first with an emphatic strikeout, Glynn Academy took to the plate and hit the ball hard against Effingham’s Ava Wingate. Although, no baserunners reached aboard in the bottom of the first, all three of Glynn’s batters hit the ball hard, something they struggled to achieve in the first game.
Staying strong in the circle, Dunham struck out the first batter of the inning and after a deep fly out that Mikel Thomas caught near the center field wall, the Lady Terrors got out of the inning with a ground out to Dunham.
Effingham’s bats came alive in the third inning with all the damage coming with two outs to its name. Starting the rally off with a bloop single over the leaping Jada Boatright at third base, the Lady Rebels scored their first run of the inning by beating the throw home after a hard-hit single was charged by Thomas and thrown to Madysen Wilborn at home plate. An error in the field scored the second run of the inning before adding one more on a double that was crushed over the head of Trinity Wise in left and to the fence.
Down 3-0, Glynn Academy got back into the game in the bottom of the fourth.
Miriam Doering led the inning off with a standing double down the third base line to give Glynn its first extra-base hit of the night. Dunham, even-keeled, slapped a single into right field, and as Coach Ketcham waved Doering home as she rounded third, she took one look as the ball approached the plate and turned right back to stay safe at third base.
Having runners on the corners, with Olivia DeRon running for Dunham, DeRon stole second to give Madysen Wilborn a chance to knock in the first run for Glynn Academy. Hitting what seemed to be a routine groundout to first base, the Lady Rebels defender got caught in the dirt as she turned towards the bag gifting the Lady Terrors their first run of the inning.
Glynn’s first outs of the inning came on a double play ball that was assisted by Effingham’s right fielder. Skylar Wilborn hit a fly ball to right field, and with DeRon tagging up she made her way home on the catch and throw. Just as she made her slide, the catcher turned and laid down a tag just in front of the plate for the double play.
Gaining momentum back in their favor after Katie Wagner was intentionally walked with Wise on deck, Coach Ketcham was caught off guard by the call from the Rebels dugout. Calling over Wise as the Rebels’ defense met on the mound for a pitching meeting, all Coach Ketcham told Wise was to make them pay for the decision.
Having runners on second and third and Wise at the plate, the freshman hit an RBI single to score the second of the game for her team.
In between innings, the whole team congratulated Wise for making the Rebels coaching staff pay for their decision to see her as an easy out.
Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the sixth, Glynn Academy now had to face off against the hard-throwing Rylee Mills in the circle for Effingham. With pitches that made the catchers’ glove pop, the Lady Terrors had to change their approach in the box, unfortunately, they weren’t able to do so in a quick manner as they went down in order.
In the top of the seventh inning, Effingham showed why they are a hard team to knock off.
With the leadoff runner reaching second base on a throwing error to first, the Lady Rebels executed a bunt single that not only moved the leadoff runner to third but saw an empty second base give way to an easy way to second and third with no outs.
This costly mistake allowed Effingham to score both runners in the inning to boost its lead to 5-2 and if it wasn’t for a base running mistake rounding third with two outs.
Down three runs and heading into the final half of the last inning, Glynn quickly went down to its final out as Thomas stepped into the box. Having been hit twice in the game, Thomas seemed to hit what would be a routine grounder to the first baseman. The ball had other plans as it spun away from the infielder and before a play at first could happen, Thomas reached on an infield hit.
Glynn would go down on a ground out to second base to lose the game 5-2 against an Effingham team that will look to claim the region championship against their rivals South Effingham tonight.
As for the Lady Terrors, they await their fate of clinching a playoff spot as the fourth and final region team when crosstown rivals Brunswick High take on Evans in a doubleheader to end region play.
“We needed to pull it out,” Ketcham said. “Right now we are just holding on to the hope that Brunswick High pulls out a win over Evans.”