Playing a doubleheader against Effingham County, one of the region’s top teams, Tuesday, Glynn Academy needed to steal one game to secure the fourth and final spot in the playoffs as the the postseason looms.

Instead, Effingham swept the set 10-0, 5-2 to put itself in position to win Region 2-6A.

