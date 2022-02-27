Glynn Academy’s boys and girls soccer teams picked up home region wins Friday over Statesboro.
The Terrors boys put their game to bed before the second half began, scoring five first-half goals to control the game on their way to a 6-1 win.
Having come off of a feisty 5-0 win over South Effingham midweek, Glynn Academy came out looking to make more of a statement in the first half.
Gavin Swafford got the game rolling with the team’s first goal three minutes in after Jonas Coyle found the blitzing striker to beat the backline of Statesboro and in for the goal.
Controlling much of the field with their high pressure, the Terrors were able to make most of the simplest of mistakes Statesboro presented.
With every goal kick taken by Statesboro, they elected to use one of their center backs to take the kick. With this, Glynn’s front three were allowed to be as close as possible with the irregular shaping of the defense and an offsides line close to the goalkeeper.
After having several chances barely missing the frame of the goal, the Terrors got their second goal of the night on a corner kick delivered by Jonathan Sasser. His corner was whipped into the box and with the ball meeting the feet of Nathan Copstias, the defensemen buried the shot.
Sasser would find his way onto the score sheet minutes later after a long throw-in by Chandler Owens, putting the team up 3-0 before the midway point in the first half.
Scoring would not stop there for the Terrors as Jefferson Garcia found the back of the net on an assist from the prolific goal scorer.
Having no answers on how to stop the informed Glynn side, Statesboro continued to take goal kicks with its defenders and gave the Terrors the ability to press high.
Already having a goal and an assist to his name, Swafford would deliver another assist this time to Coyle after a poor execution by the Blue Devils backline.
Leading 5-0 coming out of the halftime break, head coach Bobby Brockman saw a different side not only from the Blue Devils but his own squad.
“Very sluggish and it is just one of those things like in football, you get up five touchdowns and you kind of start to do stuff that you arent’ really supposed to do, or capable of doing,” Brockman said. “We tried doing some of that and it was not smart.”
With Statesboro on the attack for much of the first 10 minutes of the second half, Brockman could be heard yelling at his team to stop being sluggish and asking if anyone wanted to be subbed out.
Not normally something you hear from a coach whose team is up by five goals, but Brockman believed the best was to put in a fresh eleven in the second half.
“The first half I thought we were really good. Scoring five in one-half is strong,” Brockman said. “Last game we were strong in the second half, this time we were really good in the first half. We kind of went out and didn’t have quite the intensity in the second half. I wanted to play everybody and i was able to do that. It’s one of those games where it’s hard to keep your focus when you are up 5-0. We still have to do a better job of that.”
As the substitutes showcased their skills in front of Brockman and the regular starters, Statesboro Nassim Edwards used his blistering pace to make his way into the penalty box and draw a foul on Durham Daniel. Daniel tried sliding for the ball away from Edwards’s feet but clipped the Blue Devil forward in the process.
Having already subbed out everyone in the field, Brockman subbed on Caleb Faulk to sit in goal for the remainder of the game. Brockman has used a two goalie system in parts this season, giving Daniel and Faulk each a chance to earn the first-team honors.
Edwards stepped up and converted the penalty to give the Blue Devils a rewarding goal for their valiant efforts after being down for so long in the game.
Allowing its first goal in three games didn’t affect the presence of the Terrors attack, with the substitutes finding their mark on the game.
Salvador Meza cleared a Statesboro goal kick with his right boot, finding empty space in the middle of the field for Jack Roberts to use his pace and a chance on goal. Roberts, nudging past one Blue Devils defender found himself with goalkeeper Jacob Barrs charging him outside the box. Roberts’ shot was deflected off himself and Barr, making way to an empty net for his shot to convert the sixth goal of the night.
“They scored a goal and then we scored a goal with a brand new set of 11 guys,” Brockman said. “I was really proud of those guys to get in there and compete. Anytime you can go one for one with a brand new set of eleven guys, we will take that.”
The Terrors look to continue their brilliant display on the field when they host the Camden County Wildcats for a non-region game Tuesday.
Lady Terrors 10
Blue Devils 0
After going to a penalty shootout on Tuesday against South Effingham, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (7-0, 5-0) soccer team dominated Statesboro.
Showing their ability to bounce bank after a close game midweek, the Lady Terrors stepped on the gas from the start, creating chances every time up the field.
Stellar goalkeeping from Statesboro kept them in the game for the first few minutes, but after Glynn Academy scored its first of the game, there was no stopping the Lady Terrors
Capers Childs got the first goal on the board for Glynn with a shot from close range after a pass from Emme Ross.
Minutes later, Eliza Meader would score the second goal of the game to put the team ahead early and looking for more.
Meader would assist the next two goals, delivering passes to Ross and Allanah Antah for goals number three and four in the first half.
Ross’s goal-scoring wouldn’t stop there, scoring the fifth goal of the first half with four seconds to spare before the half. After coming out of the locker room, Ross followed up her two first-half goals with a second-half hat trick in a 10-minute span.
Leading 8-0 with 12 minutes to go before the end of the game, the team continued to put shots on target, looking to seal its third 10-0 victory and fifth shutout of the season.
Antah secured her brace for the evening after outpacing the Blue Devils backline for the ninth team goal.
Knowing that one more goal in the final ten minutes would end the game, the team kept the pressure on. With 7:05 left in the game, the ball fell to the feet of Anastasia Barr who placed the ball perfectly into the corner of the goal for the 10th and final goal of the game.
Up next, the Lady Terrors host the Camden County Wildcats (4-1, 0-0) Tuesday at 5 p.m. The team will look to continue its brilliant start to the season.