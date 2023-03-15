It wasn’t pretty for the Glynn Academy boys Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium, but the Terrors held on for a 2-1 win over Effingham County.
Creating countless chances in the first half with the first coming less than a minute into the game, Glynn (11-0, 8-0) could not get shots past Effingham’s keeper Michael Deien.
The team tried every way possible to put shots on target with strikes going to the top and bottom corners of the goal, but no matter what Deien was able to keep the ball out of the net.
Glynn had one final chance with 90 seconds to go before the half with Oliver Van Boxel using his preferred left foot to hit a low driven shot past a crowded bunch in the 18-yard box. Deien dove to save the ball but the ball squirted out from underneath his side and slowly trickled toward the goal. Able to recover and control the ball, Terrors players could be heard talking to one another about following the loose ball as frustration struck the faces going into the locker time leveled at 0-0.
“For some reason, we came out a little flat and we were 0-0 with them at their place,” head coach Bobby Brockman said. “I’m not sure what it was, but we better solve it pretty quick ‘cause we can’t come out on the back foot. Once we finally got things going it was better in the second half, but I didn’t think enough of our guys played really well so we are going to have to play well on Friday.
Coming out in the second half, the identity didn’t change for Glynn Academy as Brockman pointed out that his team just kept shooting the ball for Deien to make comfortable saves.
That was until the midway point of the second half.
With Effingham County honing in on Harrison Lee, the midfield went through Jonas Coyle and he relished the opportunity to cut through the Rebels’ back line.
Breaking the back line with every progressive dribble, Coyle was able to deliver the final ball the Terrors were looking for.
Receiving the ball off an interception by Caleb Faulk around the middle of the field, Coyle took on two Rebel defenders while forward Luke O’Connor made his run. Creating the perfect through ball, O’Connor touched the pass around the charging Deien to create an empty net chance before converting and giving the Terrors a 1-0 lead.
“When he decides to take over a game, he has that ability,” Brockman said of Coyle. “All these teams know who Harrison Lee is. He’s the straw that stirs the drink, and so when they are really keying on Harry, we need Jonas to step up and be that dynamite player and he really was in the second half.”
Seemingly controlling the momentum of the game, Glynn Academy found themselves in a dire situation with Effingham waking up in a push to tie the game.
Drawing a free kick from 30-plus yards out and Glynn setting up a three-man wall for Durham Daniel, Effingham’s Guillermo Mendoza-Sanchez whipped his left-footed set piece into the top of the goal while Daniel put a glove to the shot but couldn’t keep the ball from out of the net.
Celebrating as they leveled the game with 15 minutes to go, Brockman asked for somebody on his team to step up. Once more Coyle answered his coach’s wish.
Putting the Rebels on the back foot and forcing them to defend with chance after chance brewing, the Terrors snapped the tie with 3:35 left in the game.
Having hit the crossbar numerous times throughout the game, Lee hit the bottom of the crossbar and the ball bounced perfectly for an unmarked Coyle around the 6-yard box.
Not thinking twice about trying to control the ball and striking with his feet, Coyle headed the ball past the frozen Deien to give the team a 2-1 lead.
Looking to hold on to the lead in the final three minutes of play, every Terror played their part as they shut down any chances the Rebels had. With timely challenges, boots down the field, and taking time when necessary, Glynn Academy kept its undefeated season intact with the resilient 2-1 win.
“Sideburns got a little bit more gray.” Brockman said with a smile. “But at the end of the day, the guys in the field have to get the job done. As much as I yell or don’t yell or give advice, it’s up to them. Soccer is that kind of game. It’s not like I can call a trick play or something. They got to do it and they found a way to do it. We haven’t had a one-goal game all season. To get a win when it was a game that we should be up several goals says a lot about the character of the guys.”
Glynn girls 4
Effingham 0
From the opening kick, Glynn Academy (9-2-1, 6-2) dictated the pace of the game, however, it took longer than the girls would have liked to get the first goal to set themselves apart.
Firing chance after chance into the hands of Effingham’s goalie Dayanara Fieguera, Glynn’s head coach Thomas Lemmon liked what his girls were able to do to slowly break down the Lady Rebels.
“It’s just being patient and moving the ball around and getting in behind and getting the looks we are getting,” Lemmon said of the first half. “Their goalkeeper (Dayanara Figueroa) is really good. She made some good saves early that anyone else it’s going to be a goal. It was nice that they were moving the ball, getting it out wide, and putting it back in.”
Doing just as Lemmon pointed out, the Lady Terrors grabbed their first goal of the game with Whylie Faulk running down the right flank and having options with Capers Childs and Fernando Perez running down the middle of the field.
Eventually making her way into the box, Faulk sent a low driven cross past the onlooking Childs with Perez beating her man to the ball and slotting the opening goal to the near post.
Glynn grabbed its second goal of the half with Eliza Meader taking on an Effingham defender in a one-on-one situation. Dribbling down the right flank and saving the ball before it reached the touchline, Meader turned her defender to open up space for a cut back towards the middle of the box. Taking a shot with her left foot, Meader left Figueroa frozen as the Lady Terrors took a 2-0 lead into the break.
Lemmon said the team’s halftime adjustments revolved around drawing the fullbacks to cover the flanks more and getting the rest of the defense out of position to capitalize on more opportunities.
Childs and Meader continued to dictate the game, running a short corner routine that almost worked to perfection to find Faulk at the back post for an easy goal.
Meader capitalized on her next chance as she dribbled past the Effingham defense and went far post for her second goal of the game to give Glynn a 3-0 lead.
Constantly creating chances but unable to convert on them, Glynn’s defense had a few moments where they had to work to keep the shutout intact.
“We will take a shut out,” Lemmon said. “Our defense has been good all year, and we have had some injuries that we have been working through. So, some players have got a chance to get more playing time than normal. Just working through some kinks.”
Rotating for younger players to get a chance to see the field and constantly get reps towards the end of the season, the duo of Meader and Childs continued to stay in attack mode.
Narrowly missing the frame of the goal from a free kick take that would have given her a hat-trick, Meader provided the finishing touch with five minutes to go.
Forcing the Lady Rebels to double her to not allow a progressive attack, Meader slotted a through ball to Childs in the middle of the center-back pairing. Taking a few dribbles, Childs slotted her shot to the near corner to seal a 4-0 win.
“Obviously we will take a win, we are still trying to find our energy level,” Lemmon said. “Lately we haven’t had much energy playing. In the second half, they came out and had a little more fun and energy to them. Hopefully, that is starting to spark our energy level again.”