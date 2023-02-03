In front of an enthusiastic crowd at Wainwright Stadium, Glynn Academy wrapped up its preseason slate Thursday in a 14-1 win over Pierce County.
The Terrors’ pitching staff powered the victory as the group combined to toss a no-hitter, with just two walks and two hit batters accounting for the lone run. Even the mothers of the senior baseball players got in on the action, throwing out the first pitch.
Under second year skipper John Welborn, Glynn Academy got off to a quick start as East Georgia State commit Hugh Edgy struck out the side. Pierce County countered with Georgia Tech commit Cole Royer on the mound, but his night would not last long.
Greyson Gegg led off the bottom of the first with an eight-pitch at-bat that resulted in a walk, and Gus Gandy got the bats rolling with a bloop shot to right field.
Gegg and Gandy would both advance during Trent Tankersley’s at-bat, the former scoring on a hard ground ball that the Pierce shortstop was unable to handle. Hank Noonan kept the hits coming with a single to right on a hit and run, scoring Gandy and advancing Tankersley to third.
Wessley Roberson walked to load the bases before Royer finally recorded his first out with a strikeout of East Georgia State commit Brandon Kasper. But after walking Edgy in the ensuing at-bat, Royer’s night on the mound mercifully came to an end.
However, even with a new arm on the mound, the Terrors stayed red hot. Ryan Schueneman and Luis Luccioni each reached base safely while plating runs, and with the bases still loaded two batters later, Gegg would draw his second walk in the inning to push the lead to 6-0.
Gandy drove in two more on a single to left center before Pierce would finally escape the first trailing 8-0.
Even with the extended break, Edgy returned to the mound and made quick work of Pierce in the top of the second; producing a pop-up to secure the first out before striking out the next two to end his evening.
“Hugh did an outstanding job of filling up the zone and challenging the Pierce hitters,” Welborn said.
Unsatisfied with its eight-run lead, Glynn Academy’s offense kept its foot on the gas in the second with singles by Noonan, Kasper, Edgy, and Schueneman, as well as a hit by pitch for Roberson, to add four more runs to the scoreboard.
Holding a 12-0 through two innings in the team’s final scrimmage, Welborn began to clear the bench. The team would finish with 12 hits, six walks and a hit batter.
“Offensively, we did a great job of sticking to our approach and embracing our ability to be tough outs at the plate,” Welborn said. “It was a total team effort offensively.”
Southpaw Carson Ritola, replaced Edgy on the bump, and retired Pierce County in order in the top of the third, but he’d run into a bit of trouble in the fourth when the Bears drew a one-out walk. Ritola proceeded to send the runner around the bases on a mix of passed balls and wild pitches.
Despite allowing a run, Ritola would soon work his way out of the inning with a strikeout and a pop out to the catcher to close out his appearance. Barch relieved Ritola for the fifth and cruised through the frame with two strike outs, a walk, and ground out to end the game with Glynn up by 13.
The Terrors added a run in the bottom of the fourth when Roberson drew his third walk of the game, advanced to second on Jacob Adamson’s line drive to left, moved up to third on Slater Vinson’s bases-loading bloop to right, and scored on a walk by Ritola. Wells would record a single in the ensuing at-bat to drive in Glynn’s 14th run of the game.
“The standard is the standard,” Welborn said of the preseason effort. “We are going to play fast, hard, and loose, while embracing the ‘Do Something Different’ mantra and let the chips fall where they may.”
Glynn Academy will hit the road to open the regular season on Tuesday at McIntosh County Academy before returning to the Waino on Thursday for a 6 p.m. contest against Ware County.