Leigh Noonan warms up for her first pitch in Glynn Academy’s preseason game against Pierce County last Thursday at Wainwright Field.

 Provided photo/Neal Co. Production

In front of an enthusiastic crowd at Wainwright Stadium, Glynn Academy wrapped up its preseason slate Thursday in a 14-1 win over Pierce County.

The Terrors’ pitching staff powered the victory as the group combined to toss a no-hitter, with just two walks and two hit batters accounting for the lone run. Even the mothers of the senior baseball players got in on the action, throwing out the first pitch.

