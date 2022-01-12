The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (8-9, 3-3) returned to .500 in region play with an emphatic 66-43 victory over South Effingham on Tuesday.
A 20-0 run through the end of the first quarter and into the second quarter put Glynn in control early. The constant full-court pressure forced the Mustangs into easy turnovers and fast-break chances for the Terrors.
The big run separated the two schools with Glynn Academy having fun in the open court, but sometimes too much fun as they tried to force passes instead of taking easy shots.
For head coach Sharnesha Smith, she knows that her team is looking to be unselfish but she doesn’t want her team to pass up easy baskets.
“That’s what we are preaching right now,” Smith said after the blowout win. “Us being able to just score. Again, being unselfish and those opportunities that come with it. Sometimes we pass up some really good shots. Just being able to work on that and keep working on their confidence. I think that’s what a lot of it is or just playing and not wanting to let other people score. In those moments we need you to score, look for the best shot.”
Leading by more than 20 for majority of the game, the Glynn had spurts of missing easy shots and allowing the Mustangs to run back down the floor and score easily.
The team was able to still make an impact because of how they have clicked as the season has progressed. At one point in the season, Glynn was just 1-7, and the players could have quit on the season.
Instead, they have shown the potential they have by winning six of their last eight games.
“That just shows that we can pretty much play with anybody,” said GA girls head coach Sharnesha Smith. “But I told them, ‘When is enough going to be enough. You already know you can play with them, now we gotta beat some people.’ Being able to keep our poise, composure, and being able to execute and be disciplined in a game against a really good Statesboro team that’s the volume of where we were.
“I thought a lot of people stepped up and then on top of that I think the way we played gave us momentum going into these other two games. Not that they aren’t good teams, but I thought it gave us a competitive edge. That’s what we have been doing and we are putting some will on some people and hopefully, we can keep that up.”
One player that stood out in the game was senior Paris Smith. As the team faced a tough 3-2 zone all night, Smith had to fight her way to get into open passing lanes to get her 14 points the hard way. She was able to make her mark on the glass too, finishing with 18 rebounds — six coming on offensive.
“I thought she didn’t play her best game tonight,” Smith said about Paris’s performance. “Looking over the last three games, she’s played very well for us. Today, I thought she got off to a slow start. She got hit in the mouth and I think that kind of took her away from it because she then started shying away a little bit, but she kept playing and she kept trying to find ways to help her team. I thought she did well, 18 rebounds that’s big.”
Smith’s tough love towards Paris shows that she knows one of her best players can flip the switch and be aggressive from the start to help win basketball games.
Now, the Terrors are trying to string the good plays together.
“I’m looking for consistency across the board at all positions and from each individual,” Smith said. “Also, us being disciplined and us continuing to do what we do and if we face adversity in a game. How can we continue to play through that? That’s going to be a big challenge for us. We have gotten better with it, but I think it’s going to be something going into the region tournament and things that can come up and we just have to play disciplined.”The team’s game against Liberty County against Friday has been called off after a Covid outbreak in the Panthers basketball program. Now, the Lady Terrors will have a week’s worth of practice to prepare for the second half of region play.Glynn boys 78
South Effingham 44
After two close games where the Terrors lost 61-59 to Statesboro and fought for a 57-56 win over Wayne County, Glynn Academy (13-4, 3-3) matched with a struggling South Effingham basketball team (2-13, 0-5).
“I felt like we really needed it,” said boys head coach Terrance Haywood. “Tonight, like I told them going into the game, we don’t win games on paper. You go out and play the game. Don’t look at their record, let’s go out here and play hard and let’s start fast, and if we can let’s just go hard and get after it. It’s a region game and we needed the win to be 3-3 in the region. That was the goal, let’s come out, and let’s be very aggressive.”
The team listened to the pregame talk and answered by scoring 29 points in the first quarter to lead by 19.
Tray Dickens was able to leave the mark from the start with his hot shooting performance, scoring 20 points efficiently and dishing out three assists in the game.
One player who really stood out for Haywood in the game was sophomore, David Prince. Prince was tasked with starting the last four games after Maurice Walden was out with Covid. For Haywood, he likes having the energizer bunny coming off the bench and making his mark with the second unit.
“I like bringing him off the bench because he gives us a lot of energy, and he’s a really good player,” Haywood said. “I’m very pleased with him, he’s a sophomore and he’s still learning the game of basketball. He’s got a huge upside and a lot of potential to him, once he realizes how dominant he can be with his size and strength. But I was very pleased with him tonight and how he played. I told him in the locker room this was by far your best game all season long. He did in about three quarters. It was a great job.”
Prince in the three-quarters of work finished the game with 18 points, 13 rebounds, and one block off the bench.
With the team leading 68-32 and Haywood letting his bench players play significant minutes, he liked what he saw from them although the team was outscored 12-10.
“I play probably on the normal eight guys,” Haywood said about his rotations. ”So to be able to get some of the reserves in and let them get in and play some quality minutes and get a sweat. They work just as hard as the starters do in practice, if not harder. Anytime that you can give them an opportunity to get out there and play you definitely want them to do it. The thing was, let’s keep the intensity up and don’t let it drop off or anything like that. I was pleased with their performance as a whole team tonight.”
As the game finished 78-44 in favor of the Terrors, Haywood said his team knows to put the blowout win behind them and focus on the next game.
“They know every night that we step out on the court whoever we are playing,” Haywood said. “It’s going to be a dog fight more than likely. To have a game where the kids can come out and the shots are falling, we won the rebound battle for once in a game. It was a good win for them, but they know with what we have left and how important those games are and how tough they are going to be, we have been mentally prepared and we will get them back and focused in practice.”
The team’s game against Liberty County against Friday has been called off after a Covid outbreak in the Panthers basketball program. Now, Glynn Academy will have a week’s worth of practice to prepare for the second half of region play.