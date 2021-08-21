It’s never over under the fat lady sings
That cliche saying that we have heard stayed true Friday night in the Glynn Academy versus McIntosh County Academy game.
With the Red Terrors up 14-6 and forcing the Wing-T offense of the Buccaneers to throw the ball, the game never seemed over.
That’s because it wasn’t!
McIntosh found its ways to exploit a tiring Glynn Academy defense by ground and pound all night long.
With the likes of quarterback Will Philmore and the three cowbells of Austin Crosby, JaReese Campbell and Deondray Bacon, the Buccaneers offense didn’t seem fazed.
“We had to go one way tonight,” head coach Bradley Warren said after the tie. “To play with Glynn’s depth, we were really about that. But we did fine with it and they were no huddle tempo and we wanted to control our own tempo. We felt like we controlled our tempo in the second half.”
With 2:25 left in the game, the Buccaneers offense took the field and had to stray away from their butter and let the ball fly.
First and 10 Philmore threw an incomplete pass to LaDarrious West down the sidelines.
Second and 10 saw Philmore throw a beautiful ball to Crosby but the running back couldn’t keep his hands on it as a swarm of Red Terrors swarmed him.
After the incompletion, Glynn Academy’s star wide receiver Tyson Rooks stepped on the field to be in the secondary to stop the deep ball.
On third and 10, Philmore threw the ball as far as he could down the middle of the field and connected with Monte Morris for a 60 yard plus catch and run.
Morris lept and pried the ball away from DJ Riley and started to run down the field.
Rooks raced down the field and was able to catch up with Morris in a foot race and bring him down.
McIntosh had completely flipped the field of play in one play, and using the momentum of the crowd, Philmore connected with Campbell for the 16-yard touchdown, bringing the Buccaneers within a two point conversion of tying the game late.
Will Jones took the motion handoff out of the backfield and bullied his way into the endzone to tie the game at 14.
Glynn Academy, although stunned by the turn of events, still had enough time to march down the field and put up any points that would walk them out with the win.
In the Red Terrors first play, John Moody caught a swing pass from Tyler Devlin and got into open space to push the Red Terrors into McIntosh’s side of the field.
Next snap, Devlin connected with David Prince for 20 yards and more as the McIntosh defenders pulled Prince down by his facemask.
This put the Red Terrors in the red zone with under a minute to play and one timeout to their advantage.
The next four plays saw Moody bull doze his way into the defense and make his way to the five yard line of the Buccaneers with under four seconds to go in the game.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo takes his last timeout to stop the clock and give his kicker Jonathan Sasser a chance to convert a 27-yard field goal and give the Red Terrors their first win of the season.
The snap goes right through holder Kody Arnold’s hands and the ball bounces around before the Buccaneers dive on the ball.
The announcer says game over and the fireworks go off. At first, fans were confused and players looked distraught to hear the ruling that the game was a tie.
“It’s a non-region game,” Warren said. “In non region if it’s tied, you don’t go into overtime. State rule.”
Coach Hidalgo wasn’t pleased with his team’s performance on both sides of the ball.
“We can’t block anybody,” Hidalgo said after his team’s performance. “ We can’t sustain drives. We made two big plays, same as last week (scrimmage vs. BainBridge). We can’t block people, we can’t block upfront right now, were just very good upfront. We are soft, we get tired, we get lazy. That’s where we are right now on offense.”
Defensively, coach Hidalgo added that they didn’t play very good team defense.
“Started pointing fingers at each other,” Hidalgo said. “We got a long way to go but out of all those guys out there only three of them have played on Fridays before, only three of them played a bunch. It’s basically a whole new team. At the end of the day, with all this stuff we got to go back to work. This will end up being a good football team but they gotta get coached.”