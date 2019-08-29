If recent patterns hold true, Glynn Academy’s 0-1 start to the season should soon be a distant memory.
It would also mean a victory over Washington (0-1) is a virtual certainty in Friday’s 5 p.m. kickoff at Glynn County Stadium.
The Red Terrors have lost each of their last four openers by an average of just under three touchdowns per contest, but each the past three seasons, they’ve gone on to win the Region 2-6A title, along with at least one playoff game.
Glynn Academy has followed up its season-opening losses with victories each of the last three seasons. In fact, the Terrors haven’t began a season 0-2 since 2009 when the team lost its first three en route to a 5-6 season under former head coach Rob Ridings.
Offensive execution has been the biggest issue for the Terrors thus far. Nolan Grant’s 71-yard touchdown run in the scrimmage against Valdosta High is the only offensive touchdown Glynn Academy has scored over seven quarters against varsity competition.
Chase Gabriel has provided a steady presence when the Terrors have managed to get within scoring distance. The senior kicker hit on field goals of 29 and 34 yards last week against Fort Dorchester (S.C.) — his only miss sailing just wide from 53 yards.
Last season, Glynn Academy ran up up 42 points on a Washington team that went on to win its next seven games and held opponents to 12.9 points per game over the course of the year.