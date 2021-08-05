GA practice_005
Glynn Academy linemen do battle during a practice Wednesday.

 Derrick Davis The Brunswick News

The location of Glynn Academy’s scrimmage today against Wayne County has been moved from Glynn County Stadium to Lanier Field.

Significant rain in the area throughout the week prompted the switch just two weeks ahead of the regular season. Rather risk damaging the home field, Glynn County athletic director Steve Waters felt it best to move the contest to a different venue.

The contest is still scheduled for 7 p.m. Admission is $5. Season passes and all-sports passes will also be honored.

Wayne County represents the first of two scrimmages for Glynn Academy, which will take to the road to play Bainbridge next week.

