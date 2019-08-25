Glynn Academy’s volleyball team improves to 7-1 on the season after defeating Calvary Day and Camden County on Thursday.
The only loss of the season came to St. Vincent on Aug. 20. Glynn Academy started hot against St. Vincent, winning the first set 25-21, but lost 8-25 in the second and 13-15 in the final set. Then the Red Terrors defeated Camden 25-14 and 28-16.
A few days later, Glynn’s girls found a way to win. The Red Terrors defeated Calvary 25-20 in the first set, lost 23-25 in the second and came back to take the match by winning 15-11 in the third set.
Senior Savannah Serafini led the lady Terrors to victory in all four matches. She had three kills in the St. Vincent loss. Against Camden on Aug. 20 she had nine attacks, with five kills in the second set alone.
Other notable players from Aug. 20 are junior Lily Hidalgo who had seven attacks and three kills. Senior Macyn Nasser produced some big blocks for the Lady Terrors as well.
Junior Kelsey Cabiness had seven attacks at the net with three kills. Senior M.E. Altman had six serves in a row including two aces.
On Thursday, Calvary played the Lady Terrors hard and forced a third set. However, Glynn was too good, made adjustments, and found a way to take the final game.
Against Camden on Thursday, Nasser had five crucial blocks for the Lady Terrors. Serafini dominated yet again with 23 attacks ash the net with 11 of those being kills. Hidalgo and Cabiness worked the net well too as Hidalgo collected eight attacks and five kills while Cabiness had 17 attacks and five kills. Sophomore Montana Jackson was a wall on the net. She also had four kills and three key blocks in the sweep.
Junior Shyama Patel helped out with the energy with 14 serves, five of which were aces.
Glynn Academy is off to a hot start this volleyball season and takes on rival Brunswick on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Brunswick High. Then on Thursday, the Lady Terrors welcome the Lady Pirates to their court at 4 p.m.