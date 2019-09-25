Glynn Academy sophomore Taylor Hammann represented the Golden Isles well last month at the Southern Regional 4-H Show in Perry.
The competition was hosted by the Southern Regional Horse Championships Organizing Committee at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter on Aug. 1-4. The top 120 riders from each of the 13 southeastern states made up the field at the Regional Show.
Sponsored by Larry Harrington of Hot Dog Corral, Hammann competed in the hunt seat and dressage events, placing 10th overall out of 86 riders in Hunter Showmanship and second out of 23 in the Western Dressage, Basic Level Test 4.
Hunt seat is a style of forward seat riding commonly found at horse shows, while Western Dressage, Hammann’s primary discipline, integrates the historically validated principles of dressage with the best of the western stock horse tradition, according to the SRHC rulebook.
“It’s a fairly new discipline, but it’s growing very fast, Hammann said of Western Dressage.
From the Western Dressage Association of America, the discipline’s Basic Level Test 4 looks to confirm the horse is supple and moves freely forward in a clear, steady rhythm, accepting light contact with the bit. The horse is to demonstrate a greater understanding of the aids and calm acceptance of the bridle with greater emphasis placed on relaxation, harmony, rideability, and pure gaits.
Hammann demonstrated those tenets while riding Zippin With Chocolet or “Grace,” a horse owned by Wendy Jeffries of Shady Oak Stables, the barn Hammann’s trained at for more than seven years.
In the coming weeks, Hammann will also compete in Western Dressage World Championship Show in Oklahoma City.