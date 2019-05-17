Glynn Academy’s football team hosted its annual spring game Friday afternoon, and the Red Terrors lit up the field for everyone in attendance.
It wasn’t a typical spring game. There were no winners or losers after the game as the Red Terrors didn’t keep score. Friday was more for the team to compete with each other and see what they have.
Glynn’s starting offense wore the red jersey’s while the starting defense had on white.
The offense had its good and bad moments. Glynn’s offense has some weapons though, and with some more practice, it could prove to be quite intimidating this fall.
On the first offensive drive of the day, Nolan Grant took a left sweep and with the help of leading blocker Drez Wilcox took it 20 yards, at least. A few plays later, Grant took it to the right and got almost as many yards as the first time.
Starting quarterback T.J. Lewis showed promise toward the end of the scrimmage, but at the beginning, he couldn’t seem to find the right touch for his passes. There was a play that the offense ran that required a quick over the middle pass.
Lewis overthrew it a couple of times but found Jaiden Miller, who made an incredible athletic grab to put the offense close to the goal. Miller had some long runs as well. Anytime he or Grant got the ball; they found a way to get positive yards.
However, by the time Glynn got to the one-on-one drills with the receivers and defensive backs, Lewis laid in some beautiful 40-50 yard passes that were right on the mark.
Caden Hutchinson is another guy on the offense that stood out on Friday. He’s a tough runner that forces guys to tackle him. Every time Hutchinson got the ball, it took at least two defenders to bring him to the ground. Hutchinson’s a tough runner and has some speed to him as well, especially when he hits the edge.
Glynn’s defensive line did an excellent job at putting pressure on the front and forcing Lewis to make some decisions. Wilcox played on both sides, and when he got on defense, he did a good job putting pressure on the offense. James Dyal and Jordan Swain both did a good job commanding the defensive line and getting some pressure as well.
Bryon Bacon stood out in the secondary and is someone to watch. He did a great job in coverage and had a ton of horizontal speed.
Head coach Rocky Hidalgo seemed pleased with his team’s efforts on Friday but did see some area’s that they can work on this offseason.
“I thought it was good and I think our kids played really hard,” Hidalgo said. “We competed and did some good things. We have things to work on.”
We got some work to do at outside linebacker and safety. I thought our offensive line did some good things and then other times we were a little inconsistent. I like our skill on offense, and I like our foot speed as a whole. As a football team, we need some practice, and we need to play some games.”
Spring practice may be over, but the Red Terrors will work out this summer, compete in some camps and start preparing for fall camp in August. Glynn’s first game of the season will be on August 23 at Fort Dorchester in North Charleston, S.C. with kick off at 7 p.m.