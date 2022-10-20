Coming off a 46-13 trouncing of Grovetown to get back to .500, Glynn Academy hosts Evans for its senior night at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Riding the momentum of a two-game winning streak to put themselves back into the playoff picture, the Terrors (4-4, 2-2) have another tough task to deal with in Evans.

