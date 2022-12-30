Mansfield earns Volleyball MVP
Making her decision to play college volleyball at Tulane University before suiting up for her final year of Lady Terror volleyball, Riley Mansfield showcased herself to be the perfect star.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mansfield earns Volleyball MVP
Making her decision to play college volleyball at Tulane University before suiting up for her final year of Lady Terror volleyball, Riley Mansfield showcased herself to be the perfect star.
Knowing her future was set in stone to play Division I volleyball, Mansfield proved to be a focal point on a Lady Terrors team that never withered, earning her The News’ MVP honors.
Standing at 6-foot-4 Mansfield was the center of attention for opposing teams as they had to gameplan around the middle blocker.
Her knowledge and development of the game allowed her to pinpoint weaknesses across the net for herself and the team onward to victory.
Constantly improving her craft on the court with Glynn Academy and her club team the Jacksonville Juniors Volleyball Association, Mansfield garnered the accolades.
The accomplishments for Mansfield showed the hard work she put on the court for Glynn Academy as she was named on the American Volleyball Coaches Association Phenom List in 2020 and 2021. She was part of the Prep Volleyball Club Watchlist for Middle Blockers for the class of 2023. The Prep Volleyball’s Recruit of the Week in October 2020 while receiving an honorable mention for the all-region team in 2020. Last season, Mansfield earned second-team all-region.
During her final season as a Lady Terror, Mansfield led a resilient group that went from being on the cusp of missing out of the state playoffs entirely to reaching the Elite Eight.
Earning the No. 2 seed, Glynn Academy hosted Tift County and made quick work of them (3-1) before pulling off the upset over Woodward Academy (3-1) where Mansfield scored the winning point and clinched a berth to the Elite Eight for the first time since 2018.
Although the season ended in the Elite Eight at the hands of North Forsyth, Mansfield left her mark on the program she grew up in.
While putting pen to paper in front of her family, friends, and coaches at Glynn Academy to head off to New Orleans to enroll early as a Green Wave player Mansfield heard some of the best news possible from head coach Hannah Shierling.
Mansfield was the first name to be included to the first-team all-region team for the 2022 season, something she set her eyes on.
The Mosaic museum on Jekyll Island marked a major milestone this year, surpassing $1 million in annual revenue for the first time.
If being a cop was simply a matter of good guys catching bad guys, Roy Blackstock might have hung it up long ago.
Sea turtles are a beloved visitor in the Golden Isles during nesting and hatching season through the summer and fall.
Now that the presents are gone and those fir trees are starting to dry up and shed their needles, Keep Golden Isles Beautiful invites the public to responsibly dispose of Christmas trees during the Bring One for the Chipper event.
A man’s alleged drunk-driving rampage in downtown Brunswick late Friday night included a calamitous blitz across historic Hanover Square, leaving some $50,000 in damages in its wake, city police and officials say.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, says he is still working toward a plan that would be friendlier to Georgia’s ports and fishing industry.
Working for a newspaper, as I have for the last 15 years, presents … Read morePerspective from the Press
This column was already in the making before the news came that for… Read moreDue South: My hero, Vince Dooley
The dawn of a new year can be all the inspiration one needs to fres… Read moreBy Design: New year, new vibes
At Premier’s state-of-the-art Ambulatory Surgery Center (ASC), you’… Read moreLiving Well: Exceptional, same-day outpatient surgical care at Premier Surgery Center
Growing up on St. Simons Island, I always felt like I knew what a b… Read moreNature connection: Conserving Cumberland
When someone has a passion, a deep love that feeds their soul — it … Read moreOur bird girl, A tribute to Lydia Thompson