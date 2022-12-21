Having his heart set on joining the Naval Academy, a school he has grown up with since he was a young child, Stanphill finally saw his dream become a reality Wednesday morning.
Waiting for over a week to be accepted by the school, Stanphill knew then and there that he was going to be a Midshipman.
“I found out last week that I was going to be able to sign after getting accepted and going through the whole process,” Stanphill said. “I wasn’t sure if I was going to be able to sign early or if I was going to have to wait. I found out last week that I was going to be able to sign and then get accepted into the academy later on through the whole process. I have been looking forward to it for a week now.”
With the start of the national early signing day period taking place while on winter break in Glynn County, Stanphill still had the chance to enjoy the moment with his family and eventually his peers at Glynn Academy.
“It was nice,” Stanphill said. “I enjoyed us all being able to be together for the moment. I’m still looking forward to being able to sign in front of my school. I’ve talked with (head coach Rocky Hidalgo) and we are planning on doing it sometime in February and hopefully with a couple of the other guys from the team that plan on signing that day. I’m hoping to make it a team thing and sign in front of the school. To have this moment for my family was special.”
Stanphill stayed true to his dream school, even after a head coaching change saw Ken Niumatalolo fired after 15 years at the helm (109-83, 10-5 v Army). The long snapper is excited to know what the program will be like under new head coach Brian Newberry.
“I’m looking forward to it. I know it is going to be a little bit different, but I believe that a lot of the same things that they have done in the past effectively are going to be the same thing they are going to do in the future,” Stanphill said of Newberry’s promotion. “Being the defensive coordinator, their defense was incredible last year so I see that being very consistent and efficient. You saw it last year and years prior. It is still going to be the same defense that you see on that side of the ball and I think offensively things are going to change.
“I don’t know who they have signed for that so I am still waiting to see, but I’m trusting in the guys that they still have on staff and that they are going to continue to do a good job. I’ve met with some of the coaches, and they are all still there I’m still excited to be up there with them and I know that the coaches that they hire to fill those roles are going to do a good job as well.”
One thing Navy’s football team has endured through the ups and downs of the last few years is playing freshmen right away. Being part of a 2023 class that is continuing to file paperwork to be in Annapolis this fall, the five-star long snapper is ready to earn his spot.
“I think it’s very possible,” Stanphill said of playing as a true freshman. “That’s a conversation that we have had, and I think it’s something that is going to be decided during the fall. I think I have the opportunity to earn a spot when I get up there. I am going to have a fair shot at it which I like. I take it as a challenge to do my best to get on the field. I’ll be taking direct at the very least so I will be a part of the team and come fall camp I’ve been told that there will be an opportunity for me to go earn it. Nothing is guaranteed but I’ll get my shot, and I will do the best that I can to make it mine.”
Knowing that nothing is guaranteed just because of the play style Navy has endured over the last few years, Stanphill was just like the rest of us earlier this month when he watched the Army-Navy game go down to the wire.
“It’s hard to not feel like I could have played a role in that and helped the team out some, but that is the game, and that’s just the way it is,” Stanphill said of the grueling loss for Navy. “I get four years but one of those years wasn’t this year. I had to sit back and watch them play, and I hope I can contribute next year. It’s tough being on the sideline or in the stands watching them and knowing that there is nothing that you can do about it. I felt like they played really solid, something just didn’t go our way and that hurts. I’m sure in the future that will be different and I’m hoping to have four years with a different outcome than this past year.”
Ready to wipe away the most recent loss from the 123 meeting between the schools, Stanphill will get his first taste of the rivalry when he’s on the sidelines Dec. 9 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
“I’ve seen a couple of (Navy’s games) in the stands, but I’ve never been to an Army-Navy game,” Stanphill said. “My first one ever I may be playing in.”