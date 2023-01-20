Arriving at Glynn Academy at the start of her junior year after transferring from Locust Grove, Chanley Box has set an example of being a top tier student-athlete in the eyes of the girls head golf coach Brett ‘Kip’ Hall.
Surrounded by her parents and two sisters, Box signed her letter of intent to join the University of North Georgia women’s golf team on Friday.
“I want to thank y’all for coming today,” Hall said. As a coach in any sport in high school one of the best parts of your job is a day like this…. It shows how hard work and having a plan and how it comes to fruition. A lot of kids that I deal with on a day to day basis don’t have the slightest idea of what they are doing after they leave high school. Chanley, I wish I had her all four years. She’s a team player and a great person. Like all of my other golfers, she is an excellent student and an excellent person. I’ve told my players for the last 28 years that hard work pays off always. It doesn’t just happen, you have to make it happen and she’s done everything to make it happen.”
The soft-spoken Box thanked everyone for coming out to support her as she put pen to paper of becoming a Nighthawk.
Still having her senior season to play on the links, Box couldn’t help but reminisce on the impact Glynn Academy’s had on her since her arrival.
“I’ve had a great experience with Coach Hall, and I’ve met some of the bestest friends on the golf team,” Box said. “We just work hard everyday at practice and it’s something I really enjoy doing, being the best I can be.”
Being the best she can be in her first year as a Lady Terror golfer, Box earned her way to be the No. 1 golfer for Coach Hall as the team won four regular season tournaments before going on to win the Area 2-6A and GHSA 6A state championships.
Earning the girls program its first state title in 11 years, Box couldn’t help but smile at the thought of wanting to go back-to-back to end her time as a Lady Terror.
“We did it right last year,” Box said as she had her state title ring on. “So I guess we will do the same thing again this year.”
Putting in the work on the course and in the classroom, Box turned her dedication into an opportunity to play at the next level.
“I started playing in seventh grade, but when I hit 10th grade I realized I could go and play somewhere,” Box said. “I just put that in my head and kept going and kept getting better.”
Having offers from several D2 programs, Box said the campus of North Georgia won her over. By signing her intent to join the Skyhawks for the upcoming 2023 fall season, Box believes she will have a less stressful season on the course and can have fun now that she’s playing to get ready for the college level.
Securing several top finishes in her first season as a Lady Terror and snapping the drought to become a state champion, Box sees her senior year as setting a foundation for the future Lady Terror golfers.
“I just want to set a good example for them,” Box said of her senior goal. “The seniors are leaving next year, and I want (the underclassmen) to have a good foundation of what to do and how to teach the younger kids when we leave.”