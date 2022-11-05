Glynn Academy secured the No. 3 seed out of Region 2-6A for the upcoming Class 6A playoffs with a 42-20 road win Friday at Lakeside-Evans.
The Red Terrors built a huge lead in the first half that held up throughout the final two quarters.
Touchdowns were plenty to come by in the first quarter with Glynn Academy leading Lakeside 14-6 after one quarter. The Terror defense shut down the Panthers for the rest of the half while Glynn’s offense kept humming along.
Glynn put up 21 points in the second quarter to take a 35-6 lead into halftime. Lakeside made a comeback attempt in the second half with two scores in the third quarter to cut the Terrors’ advantage to 15, but Glynn shut out the Panthers in the fourth and added an insurance touchdown for the final score of the game.
The victory, the Terrors’ fourth in a row, means Glynn (6-4 overall, 4-2 region) will be the No. 3 seed and play on the road in the first round of the state playoffs. They will face off against the No. 2 seed out of Region 1-6A.
