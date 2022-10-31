The Glynn Academy rifle team held its inaugural Top-Shot competition last Friday.
The Glynn Academy rifle team held its inaugural Top-Shot competition last Friday.
Teachers and staff took part in the event with one Red Terror member looking for shooting supremacy.
Those who competed were allowed five warm-up shots to get the feel for the Challenger air rifle before having 10 competition shots.
With the targets electronically scanned for overall scores, Glynn Academy’s Registrar Ms. Dona Barrow came away victorious with a score of 92.9 out of a possible 100.
Coming in second place was nurse Mollie Harms, and counselor Mary Claire Jones rounded out the podium with a third-place finish.
The Glynn Academy rifle team thanked everyone who competed and will get back to competing when the spring season arrives.
