GArifleaward

Ms. Barrow holds up her trophy with Glynn rifle team members Kelvin Barahona and Robert Youmans.

The Glynn Academy rifle team held its inaugural Top-Shot competition last Friday.

Teachers and staff took part in the event with one Red Terror member looking for shooting supremacy.

