Youth football players can receive three days of skills development from a consistent playoff contender next month when Glynn Academy holds its 2021 Red Terror Youth Camp.
Athletes ranging from kindergarten to seventh grade are welcome to receive instruction at the Glynn Academy Field House on June 9-11 from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m. Coaches and players from a program that has qualified for the playoffs in 13 straight seasons will lead the camp.
The cost is $100 per person with reduced rates offered for families with two or more members attending the camp. A camp T-shirt and a daily lunch will be provided.
If interested, contact Taylor Sharpe at 267-4210 ext. 3285 or taylor.sharpe@glynn.k12.ga.us for more information.