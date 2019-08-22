Glynn Academy begins its season on the road as the Red Terrors travel to play Fort Dorchester in South Carolina today after having two weeks to prepare.
The Red Terrors are looking to get back where they were a year ago after falling to Valdosta in the second round of the playoffs and finishing 8-4 in 2018. Glynn did, however, win the region and look to repeat that as well.
Fort Dorchester, on the other hand, wants to do what it did to Glynn last season as they defeated the Red Terrors 37-21. The Patriots finished the year 9-3 and 3-1 in their region. Like Glynn, Fort Dorchester got booted in the second round of the playoffs 27-20, by West Florence High.
Fort Dorchester returns its quarterback Deandrae Sabb after he threw for 1,036 yards, seven touchdowns and three interceptions last year. He was also the team's second-leading rusher with 112 carries for 673 yards and 14 touchdowns. Sabb is a playmaker and someone that Glynn's defense needs to stay on top of today.
The Patriots also return its leading rusher with Kalil Jenkins who had 122 carries for 805 yards, and eight touchdowns while averaging 6.6 yards a carry. He is another major key to Fort Dorchester's offense.
Sabb also has both of his go-to receivers back for 2019 as well. Antonie Parker and Qway' jon Simmons were the two leading wideouts for the Patriots last year and look to mimic that performance again.
Parker had 21 catches for 309 yards and three scores while Simmons collected 22 catches for 289 yards and one score last year.
Fort Dorchester has a veteran offense that Glynn knows all to well from the opening game last year. Glynn coach Rocky Hidalgo said the Patriots have a good offense and defensive front.
"They're a talented team and dynamic on offense," Hidalgo said. "Running back and the quarterback is back, and both are really good players. They can run and throw the football. The defensive front, they've got four guys with a lot of get off upfront. We're going to have to play well upfront and limit negative plays."
However, Glynn has a veteran defense that should cause some havoc in this game. Jordan Swain and James Dyal are two senior leaders on the defensive line that'll be looking to eat the quarterback's lunch.
The Red Terrors also have senior safety Byron Bacon who can pick off a ball if the quarterback isn't careful. Glynn's also got some talent at running back with senior Nolan Grant who can make guys miss. Starting quarterback TJ Lewis continues to improve according to Hildago, and he feels good about his team after the last couple weeks of preparations.
"We had a good week of practice, and I feel like we've gotten a lot better in the last two weeks," Hidalgo said. "We got an offensive lineman back. I like the way our quarterback is really starting to play in practice. We've got a lot of things to work on, but I feel good and feel like our kids are going to show up, play hard and get after it.
"We've got to make sure we win the special teams battle, that big plays don't go for touchdowns, and we hold onto the football."
Glynn looks to start the season out on a high note as the Red Terrors make the long trek to North Augusta, S.C. with kickoff slated to begin at 7:30 p.m.