Having faced off to end the 2021 season with both teams fighting for a playoff spot out of Region 2-6A, Glynn Academy and Statesboro are set to rekindle its rivalry once more.
The Terrors came out with a 34-7 win in the last meeting to reach the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, but the Blue Devils will be looking for revenge as they host the rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Realignment sent Statesboro down to Class 5A, but a strong relationship between Statesboro’s Jeff Kaiser and Hidalgo kept the two teams on each other’s schedule for the upcoming years.
“That was it, just getting games is tough,” Hidalgo said. “Finding a quality opponent that you can compete against without having to go and play a giant 7A all-star team or a (Class) A or 2A team. It’s just really hard down in south Georgia to find games sometimes. Having somebody that you know that you are going to have a competitive game against its really important. We both know that we were looking for that first game and luckily he signed on. Sometimes it’s a hard time to find those games and luckily Jeff committed right away and I was able to get the schedule done in a hurry.”
Familiar with one another’s style of play, Glynn Academy will be circling its eyes into the Statesboro backfield every play, keeping an eye on Kamron Mikell. A three-sport athlete for the Blue Devils, Mikell is a 2024 four-star recruit and his 6-foot-2 frame can be dangerous in the open field.
“He is scary, he really is,” Hidalgo said of Mikell. “He is a kid that can beat you. He can take the ball three times and just go and take off with it. We are going to fit on him very well and tackle him well. Can’t give him a lot of space. We have to play well on offense, we have to be able to move the ball and keep the ball away from them. We can’t have three plays and out and give them the ball a bunch. He is going to get loose a few times and when he gets loose, you can’t catch him.”
In last year’s finale, the Terrors’ defense was able to contain the lefty quarterback on their way to the 34-7 win. That was last year though, and Coach Hidalgo is ready to see a different style of offense to bring the best out of Mikell for the Blue Devils.
“They were limited from the scrimmage standpoint, but I would imagine he and the running back (Jordan Lovett) are good players. Both of them can beat you, so it’s going to come down to I think you will see some power read and things where they use the running back and quarterback to get one-on-one opportunities with a defender. They didn’t do a whole bunch of quarterback runs, but I think you are going to see a whole lot of quarterback runs with lead zones, and power runs with the quarterback power. Create some space and let him go make some plays. Wouldn’t be surprised to see him at wide receiver and throw the ball to him too, that’s what I would do with him if I had him, I’d use him all over the place.”
With both teams having a scrimmage or two under their belt, Hidalgo said he told Kaiser that the game tonight will be great because both teams are trying to work on consistency.
On the defensive side of the ball, the Blue Devils don’t use a lot of pre-snap movement, but they will try and take the run away from the Terrors and force Tyler Devlin to make plays with his arm.
“They have got some big athletic defensive ends,” Hidalgo said of Statesboro’s defense. “Their defensive ends are big stout-looking kids. Run really well on the back end, some really athletic kids. So, it is going to be tough to make big plays on them because they can get out and cover space and run you down.”
Hidalgo is excited about this football team, knowing they have the potential to be great this season. He is more focused on fixing his team than focusing on the opponents.
“A lot of fundamental issues,” Hidalgo said. “The correct foot to step with, where our hand placement is, pad level, and all those things. We have a lot of those things built in the schedule this week and less team stuff simply because we have to fix those issues. We can’t make those strides to be a better football team until we fix that stuff... If our focus is on solely beating Statesboro and that’s where we put all our eggs, some of the things that we have to make to compete in the region down the road, we might not make those things. We have to have some balance in our preparation this week with that.”