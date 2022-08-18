Having faced off to end the 2021 season with both teams fighting for a playoff spot out of Region 2-6A, Glynn Academy and Statesboro are set to rekindle its rivalry once more.

The Terrors came out with a 34-7 win in the last meeting to reach the playoffs for the eighth consecutive year under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, but the Blue Devils will be looking for revenge as they host the rematch at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

