Coming off a 37-7 loss at the hands of Camden County, Glynn Academy (2-1) shifts its focus to the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic against the Creekside High Knights (2-0) at 7:30 tonight.
This event had been in the works for a decade, with Glynn County Stadium playing host to southeast Georgia against northern Florida schools.
Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo said he and other coaches had been hoping to see such an event for a long time, pointing out that the turf field was necessary to hold three days worth of football.
“We talked about it for years,” Hidalgo said. “But we just didn’t have the facility because of the turf field.”
When it came to figuring out what teams would play one another, Hidalgo mentioned that someone else came up with the matchups. He just wanted to play in the event.
Playing in not only an inaugural event, but the second game of the seven-game event, Hidalgo said his team won’t feel any extra motivation to go out and perform in such a game. Instead, he believes they should want to wipe the taste of their 37-7 loss at Camden from the week before.
“The team probably wants to get the stink of last Friday off of them,” Hidalgo said. “Playing for the state of Georgia and all that stuff out to be the last thing on our mind. It outta be for Glynn Academy. We shouldn’t need extra motivation to try and go play and win a football game.”
Last season, the Knights finished 8-3, 3-1 and were bounced in the first round of the FHSAA 8A Football State Playoffs by the state runner-up Apopka High School, 42-0.
Now, Creekside has been surging offensively thus far in the season. In their season’s opening game, the Knights beat Viera 49-0, and last Friday they took down the Nease Panthers 62-41.
“It’s hard to judge people because you don’t know what they are like,” Hidalgo said. “I have a sneaky suspicion they are pretty good because they are averaging 50 points a game. When you score 50 points a game you are pretty good on offense, I don’t care who you play.”
Outside of averaging 55.5 points a game, the Knights are posting 430 yards of offense a game. The team will look to use quarterback Wilson Edwards and its two tailbacks, Nicholas Williams and Danny Approbato, to produce close to their weekly averages. Williams leads the team with 245 yards rushing and seven touchdowns so far.
Coming into the season on a hot streak, Hidalgo says tonight’s matchup will be fun for the two teams and the fans inside Glynn County Stadium.
“Yeah they score the ball a lot, and they are really good on offense,” Hidalgo said. “So we are going to have to play well on defense. Their quarterback is good, they’ve got some guys that will go up and get the football, so it’s going to be fun.”
A coin-flip ahead of the classic decided home and away for the Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic. All Georgia teams will be designated the visiting team for the first year of the two-year agreement, thus fans of those teams should enter the stadium off Altama Avenue/Exchange Club and enjoy the games from the visitors bleachers.