Coming off a 37-7 loss at the hands of Camden County, Glynn Academy (2-1) shifts its focus to the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic against the Creekside High Knights (2-0) at 7:30 tonight.

This event had been in the works for a decade, with Glynn County Stadium playing host to southeast Georgia against northern Florida schools.

