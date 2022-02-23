In a 10-1 hole through four innings of a midweek matchup, the Terrors appeared to be staring down their first loss of the young season Tuesday.
Instead, Glynn Academy (4-0) found its own rhythm at the plate, rallying to score 20 runs over the final three frames of a 21-12 victory over Benedictine on the road.
The Terrors jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first on Spencer Hartman’s one-out home run before the Cadets answered in the bottom half of the inning on a bases loaded walk with two outs.
Aeden Beuning was able to escape the frame without further damage after taking over in relief of starter Luke Barch, but he had his own struggles in the following frame.
After an error allowed Benedictine’s leadoff hitter to reach safely, the Cadets scratched out a run on a pair of singles and a sacrifice fly that would have ended the inning had it not been for the earlier miscue.
Benedictine took advantage of the extra out to score five runs in the inning. A walk loaded the bases with two outs, and Buening hit the next batter, scoring the second run of the frame before a double and single pushed across three more.
Rooker Hobby took over for Glynn, trailing 6-1 entering the bottom of the third, and secured two outs over the first three batters before Benedictine struck once more. Consecutive singles scored a run and gave the Cadets a pair of runners before clearing them on a three-run home run in the ensuing at-bat.
Going into the top of the fifth, the Terrors had little in the way of momentum behind them, having allowed 10 unanswered runs while going hitless with six strikeouts over the previous three innings.
No matter. Glynn Academy was plenty capable of creating momentum from a standstill.
Trent Tankersley drew a walk in four pitches to lead off the fifth before Hugh Edgy moved him to third on a double two pitches into his at-bat. With a pair of runners in scoring position, Jackson Bufkin scored both on a hard-hit ground ball to right field to close the Terrors back to within 10-3.
Still with no outs in the inning, Jacob Mancil and John Wise Long each drew walks on four straight pitches to load the bases for Hartman, who scored two on a single to left.
Long and Hartman moved into scoring position on an error — Long scoring on a ground out by Hank Noonan, and Hartman crossing the plate on a pick-off attempt before Benedictine finally got the third out at first.
But just as the Terrors closed the gap to three runs, the Cadets extended the distance again, tacking on two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to go back up five with two innings to play.
Undeterred Glynn Academy got right back to work in the sixth when, again, Tankersley reached safely to open the frame, this time lacing a single into right field on the first pitch of the inning.
Following a walk and a strikeout, Tom Echols scored Tankersley on an RBI single before a single by Long loaded the bases with just one out. A run scored when Hartman was hit by a pitch, and two pitches into the ensuing at-bat, Noonan completed the Terrors’ rally with a grand slam over the fence in left field.
Suddenly up 14-12, Glynn added one more run in the sixth when Tyler Devlin doubled, stole third, and scored on Gus Gandy’s sacrifice fly.
And the Terrors still weren’t done. Bufkin doubled between a pair of outs to open the seventh inning, and once Long was hit by a pitch, and both runners moved into scoring position on a wild pitch, the Cadets intentionally walked Hartman to load the bases for Noonan once more.
This time, Noonan simply kept the line moving, drawing a walk to push across another run and keep the bases juiced. After Devlin was hit by a pitch and Gandy drew his own walk, the Terrors led 17-12 with runners still at every base.
Naturally, after leading off rallies the past two innings, it was Tankersley who got the chance to cap the final run — first clearing the bases on a three-run double before coming home on Edgy’s double in the ensuing at-bat.
While Glynn Academy made its move at the plate, it received a big-time performance from Bufkin on the mound the keep Benedictine stuck at 12 runs.
Reliving Carson Ritolla in the fifth, Bufkin allowed the pair of inherited runners score before closing the door on the Cadets. Bufkin pitched three scoreless innings, allowing just four total baserunners after seeing 17 Cadets reach safely over the four previous frames.
Hartman finished the contest 2-for-3 at the plate with a walk, four RBI and four runs scored. Tankersley scored three runs and collected three RBI while going 2-for-4, and Noonan was 1-fo-4 with six RBI and two runs scored.
Now with 46 runs scored over the past three contests, Glynn Academy will look to keep rolling as it completes its Baseball at the Beach schedule with home games against Carrollton on Thursday at 6 p.m., and Johns Creek at 1 p.m. Saturday.