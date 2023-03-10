The fifth-ranked Glynn Academy Red Terrors baseball team dropped the final game of its series against Effingham County 3-2 on Thursday.
Playing a day earlier than expected with the weather forecast forcing a shift in the schedule, the Terrors looked to complete a season sweep over the Rebels.
Leading off the game with Glynn’s Wessley Roberson reaching by way of an error, the freshman found himself stranded on second base as a strikeout ended the inning with runners on first and second.
Trent Tankersley took the mound for the Terrors and opened the night by issuing a leadoff walk, before grabbing two quick outs. The Rebels got the first run across the board on a single by Brandon Morgan before the Terrors got out of the inning with ground out to third.
Glynn Academy tied the game in the third after loading the bases with two outs during Ryan Schueneman’s at-bat. After a wild pitch scored Gus Gandy from third, Schueneman was hit by pitch to reload the bases for Glynn Academy. The offense failed to produce anymore runs in the inning as Hugh Edgy flew out to left.
With the game tied at 1, Effingham regained the lead in the bottom of the fourth on a sacrifice fly to take a 2-1 lead before adding an insurance run in the fifth on a sacrifice bunt.
Trailing 3-1 entering the final inning and down to its final out, Glynn tried to muster a comeback. Roberson reached on a walk before Gandy singed to left to put runners on first and second for Tankersley. After looking at the first pitch, Tankersley drilled a hard grounder to the middle of the field to score Roberson to cut the deficit to one before Effingham forced Hank Noonan to ground out to end the game.
Glynn Academy travels to Lakeside on Tuesday for the first game of the series.