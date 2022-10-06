The Glynn Academy Terrors will hit the road looking to win their first region game of the season and snap a four-game losing streak in the process as they travel to Guyton to take on the South Effingham Mustangs at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
After falling 31-14 against Effingham County to drop to 0-2 in Region 2-6A, head coach Rocky Hidalgo said he and his coaching staff have to do a better job of coaching them, specifically on taking care of the football.
“We have to do a better job of ball security at the wide receiver position,” Hidalgo said. “We just have to take care of the football. One of those interceptions was kind of a freak thing in the end zone and we just have to go out and do things and coach them.”
Offensively, Hidalgo knows his offensive line group has missed blocks and failed to provide time for plays to develop. He has said that the team must continue to work at game speed throughout the week.
Glynn prepares to face a South Effingham team that averages 45 rushing plays a game and 204 yards on the ground. The Mustangs’ number one tailback, Justin Martell leads the team with 273 yards rushing (7.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
Having struggled to finish tackles, Hidalgo said the team practices tackling every day and he needs his team to run downhill.
“We have to tackle, we have to run downhill and tackle,” Hidalgo said. “We gave them cows’ milk this week, that will make them better tacklers. I mean we the kids just have to get downhill and tackle. We practice tackling every day.”