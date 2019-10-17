Coming off a bye, Glynn Academy has a chance to reverse its recent downward trend when the “second season” begins tonight at 7:30 p.m. with a Region 2-6A dual against Richmond Hill at Wildcat Stadium in Savannah.
The Terrors (2-3) dropped two straight games in crushing fashion to wrap up its non-region schedule going into its bye last week, and their defensive performance has been the primary culprit.
Over the last three games, Glynn Academy has allowed 121 points and 1,246 yards of offense — the most in a three game span since at least 1990 — and the 31.8 points per game they’re giving up is the most in six years under Rocky Hidalgo by more than 12 points.
Glynn was able to get its run game rolling to the tune of 307 yards and six touchdowns to win a 47-35 shootout over Wayne County on Sept. 20 at Glynn County Stadium, but Ware County and Camden were able to stop the ground game and it resulted in victories of 35-13 and 51-17, respectively.
Both sides of the ball will be put to the test against Richmond Hill (3-3, 1-0).
“I feel like we had a good bye week last week,” Hidalgo said. “Our kids worked really hard. We’ve just got to do the little things.
“We do the little things, and I think our kids are going to play well and we’re going to have a chance to win this game.”
The Wildcats are averaging 33 points on 340 yards of offense per game while holding opponents to just under 18 points per contest.
Offensively, Richmond Hill rushes for over 200 yards per game, and its coming off a performance that saw it rush for 224 yards and four touchdowns at 8.6 yards per carry in a 48-13 win over Brunswick High.
Senior Jalen Rouse is the team’s leading rusher and ranks just outside the state’s top 25 in rushing yards with 793 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season. He will likely get a lion’s share of Richmond Hill’s carries as he has 74 more rushing attempts this year than the next closest player, running back Ashuad Robertson.
Junior quarterbacks Tyler Coleman and Isaiah Allen have split time with each offering a different dimension to the Wildcats’ offense — Coleman having completed 56 percent of his passes for 528 yards and six scores while Allen is more adept with his legs, rushing for 102 yards on 24 attempts. The 5-foot-10 Jordan Clark has been Richmond Hill’s big-play threat with a 25.9-yard average on 12 receptions, and the 6-3 Tavion Chini has acted as the possession receiver with a team-high 15 catches.
The high-point of Richmond Hill’s season defensively came in a 24-20 loss to Camden in its second game of the year. The point total is still the lowest of the season for Camden.
The Wildcats are led by junior Nathan Vickers, who has recorded a team-high 11 tackles for a loss from his spot at defensive end. Senior middle linebacker Timmy Fortson leads the team with 6.5 tackles per game, and defensive backs Greggory Freightman and Kenyan Hunter have each picked off two passes and defensed a 11 more between themselves.
Last week, Richmond Hill tallied six sacks and two interceptions in its Region 2-6A opener against Brunswick.
But Richmond Hill’s season has also been a bit of a roller coaster at times. Hanging tough against undefeated Camden was followed by a shocking loss against 3-4 New Hampstead and a defeat at the hands of Liberty County made it three straight.
However, just when it looked like the Camden game could have been a high-point for Richmond, it rattled off two straight wins over Bluffton (S.C.) and Brunswick get back to .500 on the season.
Although, Richmond Hill has had its ups and downs, Glynn Academy can’t anticipate receiving any thing less than the Wildcats’ best tonight.
“I can’t get into their highs and lows,” Hidalgo said. “I’ve got to worry about our highs and lows. I expect them to play their best game, and hopefully our kids show up and play great.”