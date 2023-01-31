After a 2022 season that featured 400 career wins, a new goal scoring school record, an undefeated regular season, and an Elite Eight berth, this year’s Glynn Academy boys will look to continue to grow in the eyes of head coach Bobby Brockman.

“I’ve been very happy with the boys,” Brockman said of the preseason. “Tremendous attitudes, great work ethics, and it’s gone by pretty quick to be honest.”

More from this section

Firefighters get hands-on training

Firefighters get hands-on training

Monday was an unusually warm day for late January as Glynn County firefighters trained on extinguishing a simulated house fire, but Fire Chief Vincent DiCristofalo said that just makes it more real.

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrates past, looks to future

Marshland Credit Union celebrated its 70th anniversary of serving the local community on January 20th. Back in 1953, when the credit union was established, the annual wage of an average worker in the U.S. was $4,233, a new home was $15,760 and a loaf of bread cost 16 cents. Things have chang…