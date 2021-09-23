Glynn Academy (1-2-1) squares off tonight against No. 7 Brunswick (4-0) for the City Championship.
Coming off of their shutout loss against Coffee, the Terrors will look to knock off the undefeated Pirates, and regain the City Championship.
Under head coach Rocky Hidalgo, Glynn Academy is 6-1 against their archrivals. The season so far hasn’t gone the way many anticipated for the Terrors, heading into tonight’s matchup.
“I think both teams get the other team’s best game,” Hidalgo said of the City Championship. “Even when we had better teams than them, those kids showed up and played their tails off. It’s always been a really good game. It’s one of those things where the kids are going to be focused and you are going to have kids play with their best effort. We got to show up and match there’s and exceed there’s.”
Hidalgo said the team has been treating this week of practicing like any other.
“We treat it like any other week, we don’t do anything special for it,” Hidalgo said. “We are going to go out and practice football. Hopefully, the kids will be focused and ready to go on Friday but we don’t have any special routines for City Championship week, other than talking to the kids and telling them they have to manage their emotions, that’s it.”
Hidalgo told his players to stay off of social media and refrain from running their mouths leading up to the game. He wants them to be fully focused on the game and play winning football.
Fans of both schools will pack the Glynn County Stadium tonight to root for their schools and see the City Championship belt either switch hands or stay put for another year.
“It’s exciting to see everybody here,” Hidalgo said of the fan support. “Everybody comes out for the game and it’s a great atmosphere.”
Hidalgo pointed out that he’s not worried that half of the stadium will be against his team. Instead, he sees it as a way for his players to represent their school proudly.
“You are a competitor and you want to compete in big environments and you want to play for things,” Hidalgo said. “It’s an opportunity to do that and hopefully, our kids are focused and going to be excited about going out and representing your school and community and getting after them a little bit.”
The Terrors defense will have their work cut out for them as they try and stop the dynamic running game from the Pirates.
Chuckobee Hill and Ree Simmons are the two backs that have put Brunswick High as the team to beat in the Region 2-6A this season. The two backs have combined for 10 rushing touchdowns and racked up 64 percent of the team’s rushing yards this year.
“I don’t think you are going to stop them completely because they are both really good,” Hidalgo said of Hill and Simmons. “I think the thing you watch on film about those two guys, is they are really unselfish. They do a great job of blocking for each other, not just running the ball. They are really good football players. That’s what it comes down to. They are tough hard-nosed kids. We are going to have to tackle them. They break a lot of tackles. They got great vision the both of them. They are really great athletes, so we got our work cut out for us.”
Brunswick’s defense is no joke either, racking up six sacks, three fumble recoveries, and 19 tackles for loss in four games.
Hidalgo knows how strong the Pirate’s defense is and knows it will come down to his offensive line putting on a better performance than they did against Coffee.
“We are going to have to block people,” Hidalgo said. “If we don’t block people it’s going to be like the Coffee game. We have to come off the ball and block people. We’ve challenged our offensive line to be physical. Done a lot of coaching this week and hopefully we play better this week upfront.”