The Glynn Academy Terrors head to Fairburn to take on the Langston Hughes Panthers in the first round of the 6A State playoffs, tonight.
After a regular season where the season opener ended in a tie, an overtime loss to rival Brunswick High, and the final game determining their season, the Terrors found a way to clinch their 14th straight postseason appearance.
In the regular-season finale, Glynn Academy (4-5-1, 3-3) clinched the fourth seed of Region2-6A with an emphatic 34-7 win over the Statesboro Blue Devils.
That game saw the Terrors play as a complete team, something that head coach Rocky Hidalgo was waiting to see from his team.
Hidalgo said he doesn't believe in the monkey off the phrase saying that came after making the playoffs.
“That's not what I believe in,” Hidalgo said. “I believe in preparation and performance. I was glad to see that we went out and played a good football game finally. It was the first one we played all year long. I was proud of my team for bouncing back and playing well Friday night.”
The Terrors are a talented team with athletes on both sides of the football. Hidalgo knew this.
“Whether it's talent or its any of that stuff, I knew that we could play better than we had played,” Hidalgo said. “That's really all that matters.”
Hidalgo said the team’s practices have been good all week long, wanting to see the same replication from the Statesboro game to the Hughes game.
“I feel like we played a good game Friday night,” Hidalgo said. “We need to do the same thing again, replicate that process and hopefully play that same way on Saturday.”
Hughes (9-1, 5-0) enter tonight's matchup, winners of nine straight games after dropping its season opener to Newton 7-6. During the winning streak, the Panthers have shut out opponents three times and have only allowed more than one score twice all season.
Offensively, the Panthers are averaging 38.6 points ranking them the third-highest scoring team in 6A. Quarterback Printess Air Noland has completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 1,586 yards and 24 touchdowns to 4 interceptions. Antonio Martin, a Georgia Tech commit, leads the team in rushing with 506 yards and six touchdowns on 67 carries.
Defensively, the Panthers are allowing 6.8 points a game ranking them second .5 points behind Buford High. As a group, Hughes had 14 sacks, 12 interceptions and recovered 7 fumbles in the regular season. Linebacker Michael Watson II leads the team with 107 tackles with Rodney Shelley and Terrance Love being the ballhawks in the secondary.
Hidalgo said the team will treat the game with Hughes just the same as they do with every game.
“We treat every game the same,” Hidalgo said. “Honestly, that's it. I don't get into the deal of big games. I treat every game the same. I want our kids to come show up Monday-Thursday with great focus. Coaches are going to work hard. You can't run a season that way. Oh, here's a big game, and here's one that doesn't really count. It doesn't matter. I don't run it that way.”
As the Terrors prepare for the bus ride up to South Atlanta, the trip will not be a big deal to Hidalgo and his team.
“We are not going to worry about that. I don't make a big deal about the bus ride,” Hidalgo said. “The kids sit in chairs. Why is a four-hour bus ride to Atlanta a big deal, the kids sit at desks a day long at school. There is no difference. Everybody makes a big deal about bus rides. We have gotten on busses and gone up there and beaten a lot of teams driven up the day of. That's because we don't make a big deal about a bus ride. It's just a bus ride.”