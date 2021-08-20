As the new season of high school football begins, new players have to fill the void of those who came before them.
In the case of the 2021 Glynn Academy Red Terrors, they look to build off an impressive 8-4, (5-1) record that saw the team reach the second round of the Class 6A state playoffs when they open the season against the McIntosh County Academy Buccaneers in Darien today at 7:30 p.m.
The Terrors only have four returning starters from last year’s team, and the team knows it will have some ups and downs in the beginning weeks of the season.
Last year, the Red Terrors started off the season 2-3 before winning six straight games and reaching at least the second round of the playoffs for the seventh straight year.
As the first game of the season against arrives, Glynn still has to fill the shoes of last year’s starters.
Senior offensive lineman Quami Rhodes and sophomore offensive lineman Jack Hunt are the lone returners. The rest of the offensive line is still finding their footing as they look to build a cohesive bond together for the upcoming season.
“I like our kids on the offensive line,” said head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We are still learning how to gel and play cohesively as a unit. They are good kids, hard workers and I think they are going to be able to come off and move some people around. We have to get better at protecting the quarterback and that’s something that is a focus for us right now.”
The offensive line will also learn a whole new offense. In the last five years, Glynn has been known to be a run-heavy offense as they accumulated 2,872 yards on the ground last year — 81 percent of their 3,546 total offensive yards.
As three-year captain T.J. Lewis graduated and stepped on campus at the University of Louisville, junior Tyler Devlin has stepped in as the signal caller for Glynn Academy. His presence brings the focus of protecting the quarterback into play.
So far, there have been a lot of positives that have come from summer practices and scrimmages. Hidalgo seeks consistency now as the season kicks off against McIntosh.
“Our kids are learning what to do in addition to trying to focus on how to do things: to play fast, to be physical,” Hidalgo said. “So there’s a lot on their plate right now. Our kids have taken on the challenge and are working their tails off. We will see what it looks like on Friday.”
On the defensive side of the ball, Glynn replaces all four linebackers, both safeties and have two young corners who are learning to be more disciplined in coverage. The defensive line once again looks to set the standard of stopping opposing offenses from getting into the end zone.
Hidalgo said defensively the team has to do a better job of defending the run as they didn’t do a good job of that against Bainbridge.
For their first game of the season, the Red Terrors will be facing a Buccaneers team that will run a lot of motion plays and misdirections.
“That’s one of the things we’re trying to focus on,” Hidalgo said. “Being disciplined and staying at home. The wing-T is one of those things that can crease you if you don’t play good fundamental defense.”
In their meeting last year, the Red Terrors were able to cruise comfortably with a season opening 33-7 win. Glynn was able to jump out to a 27-0 lead before adding another touchdown in the fourth quarter to seal the deal.
Glynn Academy will have to watch out for wing backs Will Jones, Quan Proctor and Austin Crosby, who return from last year’s 6-4 (5-1) season. The Buccaneers reached the playoffs for the second time under head coach Bradley Warren.
Coach Hidalgo praised Warren for doing a great job of coaching his players and having them play hard every week.
On Friday as the stadium lights hit full blast, and the smell of hot dogs and burgers run through The Ship, the Red Terrors will be focused on starting the season with a victory.
“Our kids are used to playing in big games,” Hidalgo said. “We are going to get on a bus and play McIntosh. I’m not worried about the crowd or any of that stuff. I’m worried about our performance. If we focus on us and do the things we are supposed to do, we will be fine.”