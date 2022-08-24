After a come-from-behind win in Statesboro against the Blue Devils, the Red Terrors have a short turnaround as they host the Region 3-A, Division II Buccaneers from Darien at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Glynn Academy and McIntosh County Academy have played one another fairly close the last few years.
In 2020, Glynn Academy trounced McIntosh 33-7 before returning to Darien for the second game of their home-and-home agreement. Last season, the two teams battled back and forth all night long, with the game ending in a 14-14 tie, something that is no longer a possibility.
“I think that is one of the things you have to look at and show the kids,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo of last year’s tie. “Say, ‘Hey look man these guys (McIntosh) are going to show up.’ It’s a big game for them, and they are going to show up ready to play. We have to be mentally prepared, and ready to rock and get after it as well.”
Hidalgo said his relationship with McIntosh County Academy’s head coach Bradley Warren goes back some time and appreciates his ability to get his team ready.
“I don’t worry about their classification,” Hidalgo said of playing McIntosh. “(Warren) does a great job coaching his kids. They played like nails last year. We will have our hands full, we have enough issues that we have to worry about ourselves. Bradley is a good man, and he is a really good football coach. We coached against each other quite a few times over the years, and I enjoy the competition. I expect he is going to have his team ready to play and hopefully, the Terrors will be ready to rock and roll.”
In Glynn’s 43-42 win over Statesboro to open the season, the team struggled to make tackles on the Blue Devils’ ball carriers. Statesboro’s Jordan Lovett rushed for 277 yards and three touchdowns against a Terror defense that saw several players making their first starts for the team.
Glynn was able to hold strong and come back from a 28-14 deficit midway through the third quarter and get the win in overtime on a trick play to Kody Arnold on the extra point attempt for the win.
Now, the sole focus for the team defensively is to continue improving on stopping the run. The Buccaneers bring in their wing-T offense that is known to run the ball down opponents’ throats and control the clock.
“We have to be able to make tackles for losses,” Hidalgo said. “That’s going to be a big part of it. We have to be able to tackle guys and get them down in the backfield and put them in long yardage situations.”
In the Buccaneers’ 20-12 win over the Johnson Atomsmashers, they not only controlled the clock but used their offensive weapons as much as possible. Running back and senior captain JaReese Campbell rushed for 101 yards and a touchdown. LaDarius West and Monte’ Stokes are threats on the outside with the ability to take end-arounds and run routes. The Buccaneers are led under center by quarterback Neo West, who isn’t afraid to show off his arm.
Knowing the threat the Buccaneers bring as they step onto the turd field at Glynn County Stadium and into the wing-T offense, Hidalgo said his team has to be disciplined on defense to get stops.
“All offenses have their uniqueness,” Hidalgo said. The wing-T uses a lot of misdirection and eye candy. You have to be mentally disciplined. Your eye discipline has to be very good.”