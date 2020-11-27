Glynn Academy’s football team will play the first week of the playoffs here in Glynn County as the Red Terrors take on Grovetown tonight.
The Red Terrors are coming off a 28-0 victory over Statesboro to finish in a tie for first place in Region 2-6A. The tiebreakers earned the Terrors the region’s No. 1 seed and a first-round home playoff game.
As for Grovetown, the Warriors are 2-8 overall and fell to Heritage 38-0 last week.
With it being the week of Thanksgiving, preparations have been slightly different. Head coach Rocky Hidalgo said it’s been alright, but changing their schedules has been something they’ve had to work through.
“I think the biggest thing is getting the kids out of routine,” Hidalgo said. “We rely so much on the school system bus system to transport kids to practice. So it’s tough during the day when the parents are at work to get kids here. There are a lot of moving parts that we have to deal with — making sure the kids are getting enough food because they’re missing breakfast and lunch at school. It is what it is, just a lot of things we have to deal with.”
The Terrors will also be down a few key players this week on offense, so there will be some younger guys who have had to step it up this week.
“Offensively, we got some kids out this week. We’re going to be playing without Clayton Ketcham at center and Ryan Seay,” Hidalgo said. “So those two are real interval parts in what we do, so we had to move some guys around on the offensive line.
“Collin Fox, our backup sniffers is out, so it’s going to be interesting to see if kids can figure out what the game plan is — how to get lined up, who to block in just two or three days of work.”
Grovetown hasn’t had a ton of success this season, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have playmakers. Hidalgo said they’re going to have to contain their quarterback on defense to find success.
“I think they got some good athletes — quarterback is a pretty good athlete. We’re going to have to bottle him up,” Hidalgo said. “Their skills are pretty good. We got to tackle well. We got to sit on the ball — do those things. If we do that, I think we will win the game.”
Hidalgo’s groups have a lot of experience in the playoffs. The seniors on this team have been to the playoffs all four years. In the last two, the Terrors were eliminated in the second round. Hidalgo said that while it’s good to know they’ve been to the playoffs, they’re different teams, and it’s not always going to be the same.
“I don’t sit around and go our guys have played some playoff games, so that’s an advantage for us,” Hidalgo said. “I don’t see it that way. I think it’s a totally different team than teams in the past, and our guys have to show up and perform. They got to be mentally prepared and focused. If they do that and play hard, we’ll have a chance to win the game.”
Glynn Academy and Grovetown kick off at 7:30 p.m. tonight between the bricks as the Terrors look to make it to the second round of the playoffs for the seventh straight season.