The Glynn Academy track and field teams got in a little work Wednesday when they welcomed Camden County, McIntosh County Academy, St. Vincent’s and Jenkins over for the program’s third home meet of the season.
The Glynn girls earned 87 points to finish first among the five teams, edging out second-place Camden by two points. Glynn’s boys placed second to Camden, which racked up 140 points in 16 events.
For the second straight meet, the Glynn Academy girls took first in the 4x800-meter relay — the team of Sophie Speirs, Kelsey Lewis, Lacey Reedy and Lexi Alberson finishing the race in 11:03.5. Speirs also joined with Antajah Capers-Gamble, Journee Austin and Camille Gray to finish second in the 4x400m relay in a time of 4:41.5.
Along with her relay win, Reedy ran a 2:35.6 to place second in the 800-meter run, and Isabella Albright finished second in the 1,600-meter run with a time of 6:11.1.
Among the other first-place finishers among the Glynn girls were Abigail Winford, who ran the 3,200-meter run in 13:10.9, and Janiyah Spaulding, who won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 17.6. Allie Futch placed second in the discus throw with a distance of 81-03, and third in the shot put — her toss of 29-09.5 putting her just behind teammate Sara Jane Veal’s second-place throw of 29-02.5.
On the boys’ side, Peyton Parker nearly lapped the field with a toss of 131-09 to win the discus throw, and Damarion Robinson hit a mark of 43-04 to claim first place in the triple jump. The Glynn Academy boys also finished first in the 4x800-meter relay in a time of 9:03.3, and second in the 4x400-meter relay in 3:40.5.
A time of 15.4 placed Tyree Chisolm second in the 110-meter hurdles, and Na’Quawndre Coleman finished second in the 400-meter dash in 54.6. Cole Albright ran a 2:08.7 that was good for second in the 800-meter run, and teammate Maxwell Wakeland was just behind at 2:09.0.
Glynn Academy’s track and field team will travel to Valdosta this weekend to compete in the Wildcat Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday.