Coming off three straight losses in region play, Glynn Academy banked a win against Charlton County in a non- region game Monday.
The Indians scored the opening run in the bottom of the first on a solo shot by Gabby Tillis off freshmen Gigi Smiley, and proceeded to load the bases, but the Terrors turned a double play escape the inning without further damage.
After going three-up, three-down in the first, Glynn went to work in the second inning with catcher Bella Theus leading off the frame with a double. With Trinity Wise pinch-running, Alexis Knowlton ripped a single on the first pitch she saw, scoring Wise after a fielding error in left brought home the speedy threat. Knowlton made her way to third base on the play.
Glynn tied to pull off a double steal with Miriam Doering taking second base, but Knowlton was gunned down at home as Charlton escaped its own jam.
The Indians responded with two more runs to push its lead 3-1 the next inning as the teams continued to exchange leads.
Glynn went back on top 4-3 when Madysen Wilborn drove in Knowlton, who was on third following a two-run triple.
Charlton responded right back with its second home run of the game, this time by Emilee Zetmeir to tie the game. The Indians would take the lead on a fielders choice that brought him their lead runner from third.
The Indians continued to put runs across the board, as they scored their sixth run of the night with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning.
After trailing a few innings, Glynn tied the game in the sixth inning with an RBI single by Smiley to score Skylar Wilborn and make it 6-6. Continuing to apply pressure on Charlton’s defense Glynn took the lead on a double by Ava Dunham to score Smiley from third base. The Lady Terrors added an insurance run when Theus singled to center to take an 8-6 lead.
But the Indians loaded the bases on Smiley and picked up a run on a grounder while moving the tying run and winning runs 60 feet closer.
On the first pitch of the two-out at-bat to Christina Farmer, Smiley forced her to fly out to Mikell Thomas to preserve the victory.