With Glynn Academy and McIntosh County Academy coming off wins in their opener heading into Thursday's game, one team would leave Glynn County Stadium with its first blemish — unless the contest ended in a tie like it did in the meeting between the programs a year ago.
But there would be no tie in the rematch as the Terrors took down their northern neighbors from Darien 22-12.
The on again, off again rainfall didn’t affect either team, as Glynn opened the game with a four-play, 57-yard drive for the first touchdown of the game. Quarterback Tyler Devlin found the 6-foot-5 David Prince in 1-on-1 coverage for the 39-yard touchdown to secure the game's first points. Glynn followed with a 2-point conversion by Ryan Scheuneman to take an early 8-0 lead.
Defensively, the Terrors held firm when they faced off against the Buccaneers' wing-T offense during the first drive, forcing a punt after Quay Evans broke into the backfield to tackle JaReese Campbell for a loss.
Glynn looked like it had McIntosh for another big play in the ensuing series when Devlin found Prince again in single coverage for a 69-yard catch and run. However, a penalty negated the play for the Terrors, who eventually punted back to the Buccaneers.
Neither team was able to carry out an offensive drive for the rest of the first quarter, with both teams going three-and-out — twice for MCA.
Starting the second quarter with the ball, Glynn slowly marched down the field with running back Greg Peacock taking snaps out of the wildcat formation. On the third consecutive play to Peacock, he bounced to the outside towards the Buccaneers' sideline and fumbled as he was hit. McIntosh’s Jaylyn Ellis scooped up the loose ball and ran it all the way back to the 1-yard line before being tackled by Prince and Devlin.
Only needing a yard to enter the end zone, McIntosh’s head coach Bradley Warren gave the rock to the senior Campbell, and he did the rest. Proceeding to go or two to tie the game, the team failed on a run up the middle, preserving Glynn's lead at 8-6 midway through the second.
Glynn didn’t let its neighbors from the north puzzle them, as they took the ensuing drive and scored. After opening the drive with two passing plays, Peacock followed it up with two wildcat plays before leaving the Buccaneers’ defense on their toes. Lining up out wide, Devlin found Peacock towards the right sideline before he was knocked out of bounds at the 2-yard line. Wanting to reward the sophomore, the offense went back to its wildcat formation and let Peacock stride his way into the end zone, his fifth of the season, giving the team a 15-6 lead.
Never standing down to the bigger side, McIntosh proceeded to take the final five minutes of the play clock into its hands. Thanks to two penalties by the Glynn defense, the Bucs were in scoring position for the final play of the half.
On fourth-and-goal from the 4-yard line, JaReese Campbell received the football and bounced to the outside. Thinking he could win the foot race to break the plane, he was met by Glynn’s John McCleod who dove to break the stretched-out Campbell short of the goal line.
As the buzzer sounded for halftime, the Terrors’ defense held firm to keep a 15-6 lead going into the locker room.
“Our kids played better,” said Glynn Academy head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “They did a better job. We just have to go back to work and fix our problems. We didn’t fit on the ball or leverage on the ball very well tonight. We just have a lot of work to do. A ton of work.”
McIntosh opened the second half with the ball. Quarterback Neo West appeared to have most of the defense off balance as he dropped back to pass on the first play of the half, looking for his trusted target Monté Stokes in single coverage with Marshawn Turner. Under thrown just a little, Turner was able to come down with the interception and return it for 17 yards to the Buccaneers’ 23-yard line.
Staying true to their skill, the offense ran two wildcat plays with Peacock to open their drive with the Buccaneers’ defense holding firm and negating any big yardage from the sophomore.
As fans grew stern with the decision to not take advantage of the short field, Devlin found Prince for a 19-yard gain to the 1-yard line. Prince stretched his way to the end zone but was ruled down just short of the plane. The Terrors went right back to Peacock to grab an easy six points and his sixth touchdown of the season.
However, that would be the last positive drive for the Terrors' offense in the contest.
McIntosh scored its second touchdown of the game following another fumble recovery that started a drive in opposing territory. Marching down the field, the Buccaneers took 11 plays to go 44 yards with the help of a personal foul against Glynn. The 11th play saw JaReese Campbell pick up his second touchdown of the night, third overall this season, from 3 yards out to cut the score to 22-12.
“We played hard,” Warren said of the loss. “I was pleased with our effort. I thought we played well, but we did make some mistakes — both sides did. We are going to get better from it, and I feel like Glynn will too. I felt like it was a hard-fought ball game that was needed for both sides. We both have some young players on the field.”
As the rain came back in the final quarter of play, Glynn’s offense became more stagnant as they failed to move and pick up a first down in its final two drives.
“Yeah, we just didn’t sustain the energy,” Hidalgo said. “Our pad level stunk in the second half. We just have to do a better job. We made too many mistakes, I think in the first half we had five or six personal fouls. Just stupid penalties that lead to points or took chances away from us. Just dumb plays. We have to be smarter and savvier than that.”
Having to punt deep inside their own half of the field, five-star punter Kody Arnold was undercut after he planted, resulting in not only a glad but a silenced crowd as the punter/kicker laid on the turf in pain.
Getting up under his own power, Hidalgo said Arnold will be fine.
“Yeah he is fine,” Hidalgo said. “He has a bruised quad that he got bruised last week (Statesboro) and these guys rolled up on him and kind of hit him at that point when he fell, I think it aggravated it. But he will be fine."
Glynn’s defense held firm in its final possession of the field by not only staying disciplined with who was carrying the ball but forcing a turnover on downs deep inside the Buccaneers’ half.
With under a minute to play and only needing 12 yards to score, Glynn Academy took the smart move by taking a knee to end the game and give the team its second win of the season.
“They have a good football team,” Hidalgo said after the win. “I’m not worried about that. He does a great job and their kids play hard. I knew it was going to be something like this.”
Glynn will get an extra day of work before they head down to Kingsland to take on Camden Count next Friday. As for McIntosh, they will have a bye week before coming back to Glynn County Stadium to kick off the inaugural Georgia vs. Florida Border Classic against West Nassau (Fla.) on Sept. 8.
“We are just going to get better at what we do,” Warren said of the bye-week prep. “What went well and what didn’t go well, what we can focus on. Right now, we are playing pretty well defensively, especially against the run. Offensively, Glynn’s defense had to do a lot with it, we had some drives and chances. We missed a score there before the half that would have made a big difference in the game. You can’t take anything away from Glynn, they are a great ball team and they fought hard tonight, both sides did.”