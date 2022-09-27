Coming into the highly anticipated battle for the fourth and final spot of the Region 2-6A softball standings, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors displayed a defensive shift in the rubber match to take the series over Lakeside. 

Giving junior Alexis Knowlton the nod for the circle, Knowlton displayed a strong outing for her team as she gave up four hits in seven shutout innings during the Lady Terrors’ 1-0 win.

