Glynn Academy went up big and held onto a 8-6 victory despite a late charge from host Grovetown in the Region 2-6A series opener Tuesday.

Following a three-run frame in the top of the seventh, the Terrors (15-4, 8-2) took an 8-0 lead over the Warriors (4-16, 2-9) with just three outs remaining. Grovetown wouldn’t go down easily, rattling off six straight runs and putting the tying run on first, but Glynn finally escaped on a strikeout by Eli Newbern.

GICCA students prepare for skills competition

Residents of a local assisted living center were treated last week to an afternoon of bingo games and culinary delicacies during the first Spring Fling Bingo event hosted by Golden Isles College and Career Academy students.