Glynn Academy went up big and held onto a 8-6 victory despite a late charge from host Grovetown in the Region 2-6A series opener Tuesday.
Following a three-run frame in the top of the seventh, the Terrors (15-4, 8-2) took an 8-0 lead over the Warriors (4-16, 2-9) with just three outs remaining. Grovetown wouldn’t go down easily, rattling off six straight runs and putting the tying run on first, but Glynn finally escaped on a strikeout by Eli Newbern.
A hit Warrior batter led off the rally in the bottom of the seventh, but until that point, the Terrors had completely controlled the contest. Glynn jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Trent Tankersley singled home Wessley Roberson, who drew a lead-off walk and stole second to get into scoring position.
Glynn Academy pushed the advantage to five in the top of the third — again in an inning led off on a walk by Roberson. Gus Gandy followed with a base hit, and a batter later, Roberson scored from second on an error by the catcher, which also allowed Gandy to move up to second before the at-bat finally ended on a walk drawn by Hank Noonan.
Greyson Gegg singled in the ensuing at-bat to load the bases for Ryan Schueneman, who obliged with a two-RBI single on a line drive to left field. Hugh Edgy followed with his own base hit to left field to score another run and push the Terrors’ lead to 5-0.
Still, Glynn added some insurance in the top of the seventh when some shoddy defense from Grovetown allowed Gegg and Schueneman to score after reaching base on a single and walk, respectively. Brandon Kasper scored pinch-runner Gavin Wells on a sacrifice fly in the ensuing at-bat to stake the Terrors’ lead at eight.
To that point, Glynn Academy starter Luke Barch had held Grovetown to a miserable night at the plate, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out six over the first six innings. But Barch hit the Warriors’ lead-off batter in the bottom of the seventh, and after back-to-back singles, Grovetown had gotten on the board.
The Terrors proceeded to make a few errors, allow a couple more base hits, and hit another batter before finally closing out the win.
The series will now shift back to Wainwright Field for a doubleheader Friday beginning at 4 p.m.