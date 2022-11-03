Looking to keep hold of the third seed in Region 2-6A heading into the postseason, the Glynn Academy Terrors travel to Augusta to take on the Lakeside Evans Panthers at 7:30 p.m. tonight.

Pulling together a second-half comeback against Evans two weeks ago, Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) had a chance to rest and regroup last week with a well-timed bye.

