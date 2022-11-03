Looking to keep hold of the third seed in Region 2-6A heading into the postseason, the Glynn Academy Terrors travel to Augusta to take on the Lakeside Evans Panthers at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Pulling together a second-half comeback against Evans two weeks ago, Glynn Academy (5-4, 3-2) had a chance to rest and regroup last week with a well-timed bye.
However it still wasn’t the easiest week for the Terrors’ program.
“Well, unfortunately, we battled the flu all of last week,” said head coach Rocky Hidalgo. “We had about 20 kids out with the flu. It was good though (having a bye), the kids took some time off, and hopefully we will be ready to go for Lakeside this week.”
Battling the flu and hoping to see most of his key players returning to the field for the final game of the regular season, Hidalgo expects most of the team to be available for the game tonight.
Traveling to Augusta for the first time this season, the Terrors will expect a Panthers (3-6, 1-4) team that is hungry to end the season in the right manner on their home field.
Winning three of its four home games this season, Lakeside has struggled to meet the playoff expectations thrown its way to start the season.
Only averaging 15 points a game, the Panthers are led by running back/defensive back Temarcus Elam, who has 548 rushing yards and three touchdowns in addition to 30 tackles and two interceptions.
“I don’t think it has anything to do with necessarily being at home versus the road,” Hidalgo said of Lakeside’s up-and-down season. “They have some talented kids, and they have done a nice job of getting physical in the second half of the Evans game and beating Evans. They have some talented kids here and there. Part of it is the opponents they have played. I’m not worried about Lakeside, I’m worried about us. We need to go play well and if we play well, we will win the game.”
Knowing this group of Terrors still has a chance to do something special, as they have shown with flipping their season around with a three-game winning streak to get into the playoff, Hidalgo still sees little things that need to be fixed.
“I’m trying to see improvement,” Hidalgo said. “I want to see us get better on the little things. There are still a lot of little things that we are not good at. We are trying to shore that stuff up.”
One big thing that Hidalgo and his coaching staff have worked on is getting the ball to its playmakers like Greg Peacock and David Prince.
“We are just trying to find ways to get the kids the football,” Hidalgo said. “We felt like what we were doing before, we were struggling to get some of the guys the football, and we want to be able to get the ball. It put kids in a position to be successful, that’s all we are trying to do. Give our line something relatively easy that they can do, and play fast on and give the athletes a position to be successful.”
With a win over Lakeside, Glynn will solidify itself as a No. 3 seed in the Class 6A state playoffs.