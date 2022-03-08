It all came together for Grady Sanders Monday at Osprey Cove.
Competing in the annual Frederica Academy Invitational, the Glynn Academy junior put up the best round of his prep career, finishing one stroke shy of the low medalist with 4-under 68 — a missed two-foot birdie putt on the final hole keeping him from a share of first.
“For him, it was the best round in competition that he’s had in the two years he’s been playing for me,” said Terrors head coach Mike Zito. “That was really special to watch him do that in competition, and to finish the round off the way he did shows he’s capable.”
Sanders’ standout round paced Glynn Academy, which shot 290 as a team to finish fourth in the field.
In addition to Sanders’ contributions, the Terrors saw Ellis Long shoot a 73 and Shep Davenport shoot a 74. Usual No. 1 golfer Williamson Mosher finished at 75 in an up-and-down outing that saw him tally seven birdies, and Maddox Stroud rounded out Glynn’s scores at 79.
“I think this is a little bit more of what we are capable of,” Zito said. “We’ve been under 300 pretty much all season; we had the one tournament where we were 302. Everybody is going to say the same thing, ‘Oh, we could have gone lower,’ but my No. 1, who is Williamson Mosher, shot 75 with a triple (bogey) and three doubles.”
Tournament host Frederica Academy saw its ‘A’ team finish the event at 292 — led by freshman Jack Roberts, who shot a 70 for the Knights. It was the first time this season Frederica’s low golfer hasn’t broken 69.
Following behind Roberts was fellow freshman Jackson Byrd, who finished even par for the round. Aarnav Nath and Roy Boyd each shot 75 for the event, and Travis Cavalier rounded out the team with a score of 76.
Frederica also had a ‘B’ team compete in the invitational, which was led by Ramie Shingler and his score of 78. Campbell Williams shot an 83, Robert Stephens shot 91, Edward Stephens shot 95, and Parker Jules finished at 97.