The Georgia High School Golf Coaches Association named its All-State golf teams after conclusion of the GHSA golf season.
For the 6A classification, home of both title winning teams from Glynn Academy golf teams, members of the teams were named to the All-State teams.
On the boy’s side, Glynn’s Williamson Mosher — the low medalist at state with a two day total of 141 — took home the Player of the Year honors.
On the girl’s side, Chanley Box and Emma Hill were rewarded with first team honors. Box, battling a ligament injury that limited her to shoot 164 and finish tied for sixth with teammate Elyse Bunrey. Hill led the Lady Terrors by shooting 152 and finishing just a shot behind a share for the low medalist award.