The Terrors golf teams stood tall in the Area 2-6A Tournament in Houston County, with the girls shooting a 238 and the boys shooting 312. Both of these scores earned Glynn Academy first place trophies, and a guaranteed bid into the state tournament, on their home courses at Jekyll Island from May 16-17.
The Glynn girls finished its round by shooting a 238, not only as the top place finisher, but 36 shots better than Richmond Hill. Dealing with weather delays and not getting a full practice round in, the Lady Terrors still came to play.
“We had to quit our practice round because of the rain and storms yesterday,” Glynn head coach Brett Hall said. “What I was really impressed with, was our girls faced adversity with the weather, and not getting a full practice round in. This morning we had to delay (teeing off) by 30 minutes, so we were out of our comfort zone. I was really proud of them, the weather opened up and we started off slow. The course wasn’t in great shape, it was really wet, but they pushed through it and we did a good job.”
Junior Chanley Box shot a tournament best 74, making her the low medalist of the Area 2-6A Tournament. Senior Maria Barr and Elyse Burney both shot 82s, rounding out the top three scorers for the Lady Terrors. Emma Hill and Charley Podlesny rounded out the top five for the Lady Terrors.
“Very proud of Chanley, and especially the young lady that beat her at our tournament last week,” Hall said after the win. “They played against each other today in the same group and Chanley came out ahead today.”
Winning the Area 2-6A Tournament now gives the Lady Terrors roughly a month to prepare for the state finals, which will be held on their home course of Indian Mounds at Jekyll Island Golf course.
“We still have things that we need to clean up,” Hall said. “We have a month now since we won, we are able to not have to do sectionals. Now we can focus on getting ready for the state championship.”
Glynn Academy boys edge South Effingham
Just like their lady counterparts, the Glynn boys golf team secured itself a bid into the state tournament with a group effort — beating out South Effingham by six strokes with a final score of 312.
For head coach Mike Zito, the play wasn’t up to par with how they normally perform.
“Nobody played really well,” Zito said. “We were just good enough to get by today. Everyone had a couple of bad holes, and it just wasn’t very clean golf today. Everybody had a big number, and that’s why we scored as poorly as we did. I say 312 knowing it’s a decent score, but it’s not what we shoot. We shoot in between 290 and 302 all year. We got the job done so that’s all that matters.”
Zito said his team dealt with 20-mile-per-hour winds and only played nine holes in their practice rounds the day before. With a sloppy round of golf and weather against them, Zito said a positive to all of this was his team walked away with the victory.
Glynn’s Shep Davenport shot a team-best 77, with Ellis Long and Michael Cook shooting 78s. William Mosher rounded out the top four scorers for the Terrors with a 79.
Now, with a month to prepare for its home course of Pine Lakes at the Jekyll Island Golf Club, Zito says his team has a plan for how they will prepare for state.
“We are going to practice more on Jekyll,” Zito said about what the next month will look like. “Get a little more familiar with the course. We will have a plan as far as what the guys are going to be hitting off tees, and we are going to work on course management. (Pine Lakes) is a heavily wooded course over there, and you don’t need a driver on every hole. Get them comfortable when they arrive at a hole and going to hit 3 wood off this tee or driver off this tee. The great thing about it also is we get to pick where the pins will be. We will do some studying on that and see what favors us.”