Both Glynn Academy golf teams finished the opening round of their respective Class 6A state tournaments in position to make some noise over the final 18 holes.
Both the Terrors’ boys and girls golf teams won an Area 2-6A championship last month in Houston County to secure automatic bids into the championship played at their home courses at the Jekyll Island Golf Club.
The Glynn Academy girls proceeded to turn that momentum into a five-stroke lead at the midway point of the state championship with a score of 27-over 243. Creekview is in second at 32 over, Johns Creek is third at 34 over, and Carrollton and Richmond Hill are in a tie for fourth at 59 over.
“The girls did a good job today, and the good news is we’ve got room to improve tomorrow,” said Terrors’ girls coach Kip Hall.
Area medalist Chanley Box paced Glynn Academy once again, coming in a tie for third on the individual leaderboard at 7-over 79. Box shot 5 over on the frontside, but a birdie on No. 14 helped her finish the back nine at 2 over.
Box is only a stroke behind second place, but Richmond Hill’s Hannah Barrett is all alone atop the leaderboard at 2 over.
Glynn’s Maria Barr is also within shouting distance of the lead in a tie for fifth at 8-over 80, while Emma Hill rounded out the Terrors’ top 3 at 12-over 84 — good for 12th overall,
Although Glynn Academy has been off for a month now since capturing the area championship, the team has made sure to stay sharp during the layover.
“Our work the last two or three weeks has been kind of mundane, and kind of boring because after area, we really don’t have anything,” Hall said. “We’ve been working on the greens, really spending a lot of time putting and chipping around the greens. That’s where Coach (Peter) Irby and I believed this tournament was going to be won or lost.
“We’ve done a lot of extra work at putting from different areas on the green, and the girls have been working really hard.”
It has also benefitted Glynn that the team has been able to practice at the site of the state tournament in its backyard on Jekyll Island’s Indian Mound Course.
Still, the Terrors had to take care of business to put themselves in position to win the program’s first state title since 2011.
“It’s definitely an advantage, but every year when we play somewhere, whoever is hosting has that advantage of course,” Hall said. “But your advantage is as good as your preparation. Yes, we have the advantage, but if we don’t prepare correctly and work hard, it doesn’t matter where we’re playing. I’m really pleased with the girls.
“They’re very strong-minded, and they’re very committed. It’s fun to watch them. This is the most fun I’ve had in 28 years of coaching high school sports.”
In the boys tournament, Glynn sits fourth overall at 11-over 299 — just four strokes shy of a tie between Cambridge and Johns Creek atop the leaderboard — despite a miscue costing the team a few strokes in the round.
“We had a bit of a mixup on tee times, which is totally my fault, but two of my players got a two-shot penalty for being late to their tee times,” Terrors boys head coach Mike Zito. “I feel really bad about that, but I’ll take full responsibility for that on my part.”
But Glynn Academy was still able to put forth a strong showing on Pine Lakes, especially over the front 9, where the Terrors’ top 4 of Shep Davenport, Grady Sanders, Williamson Mosher and Ellis Long managed to collectively shoot 1 under.
Sanders led the way for the Terrors through nine holes at 1-under 35 without a blemish to his round until a double bogey on No. 10. Another on No. 18 put Sanders at 3-over 75, which was good for a tie for 17th along with Mosher, who shot a 37 on the frontside before finishing the backside in 38 strokes.
Davenport was the team’s low man on the round, overcoming bogeys on Nos. 1 and 3 to finish at 1-under 73 after capping his day with a birdie. He sits tied for 13th on the individual leaderboard, four strokes behind Carrolton’s Caleb Wall.
Long rounded out a ho-hum round for Glynn with a 4-over 76 after dropping birdies on the final two holes
“The boys showed some resiliency today,” Zito said. “They really played hard. It could have been a lot better — we didn’t really make any big putts or anything like that. We just hit the ball solid. It was a good day for us.”
Although the boys will have to play a bit of chase over the final 18 holes Tuesday, the team has proven it can go low over the course of the season.
With one strong day of golf, Glynn Academy could capture two state championships.
“We’re in a comfortable position,” Zito said. “We’re playing with guys we’re in front of right now. ALl we have to do is post a good score (Tuesday).
“If we post 285, 288, somewhere around even par, that could possibly do it. That’s what we’re hoping for.”