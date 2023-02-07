Glynn County history was made last week.
Glynn Academy freshman Marigona Lau became the first female region wrestling champion in the county at the inaugural GHSA Area 1-Girls Tournament on Friday at Effingham County High School.
Lau did not allow as much as a single point as she became one of two Terrors to qualify for the girls sectional tournament this weekend at Upson Lee High School.
Wrestling in the 125-pound weight class, Lau pinned Greenbrier’s Kaylynn Hottenrott in the quarterfinals to advance to the semis, where she beat Putnam County’s Amber Winslette by technical fall. Lau continued to dominate in the first-place match, defeating Sydney Rush of McIntosh County Academy by fall to earn the area championship.
Joining her teammate at the Girls Section 1 Tournament will be Glynn Academy’s Navaeh Laird, who was a state qualifier a year ago.
Competing at 170, Laird defeated Burke County’s Asia Walker by pin-fall in the quarterfinals, but she lost in the semifinal match by pin-fall to Jayde Massa of Greenbrier.
With a spot at sectionals on the line in the semifinals of the consolation bracket, Laird pinned Montgomery County’s KaToryia Roberson to secure a place in the top 4.
Ella Pfaff also competed for Glynn Academy, though she’d drop her first two matches in her area tournament debut.
Top 4 finishers at the sectional tournament will advance on to the girls state championships at the Macon Centreplex on Feb. 16-18.
