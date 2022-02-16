The Glynn Academy Lady Terrors (4-0, 2-0) soccer program stayed undefeated with a 10-0 win over Bradwell on Tuesday at Glynn County Stadium.
Within the first two minutes of the game, Glynn had two shots on goal, but neither were able to find the back of the net. Despite a stellar performance from Bradwell’s keeper, the Lady Terrors kept the pressure for the remaining 30 minutes the two teams played.
At the eight-minute mark Allana Antah found the back of the net after outpacing the Tigers (4–1, 0-1) high defensive line to put the team up 1-0. The assist came from Adrianna Gonzalez who cleared the ball away off a goalie kick into open space for Antah.
“They were playing a high line on us, and we have the speed upfront,” Glynn Academy head coach Thomas Lemmon said. “We were getting in behind, and it just created chance after chance. We just capitalized a lot on them today.”
Two minutes later, Glynn was back on the attack with Emme Ross receiving a ball from Kennedy Flores into the box and burying her cross into the back of the net.
Flores would add another assist to her name, 30 seconds later, after she found Eliza Meader for the third goal in a three-minute span.
Meader would score three more goals in a seven-minute span to put the team up 6-0 with 22 minutes left in the half. Her last goal was a corner kick delivered by Capers Childs to her head for the sixth goal.
On the ensuing kickoff, after Bradwell turned the ball over yet again, Glynn dribbled the ball to just outside the penalty box before a fall was called. With the ref giving way to allow play to ensue, Childs took the free kick against a defeated Bradwell squad and buried the free kick for the seventh goal in the game.
Lilly Wood, Glynn’s keeper, had little work to do in the game as her defense rarely allowed the ball to reach the box. With 19 minutes left in the half, Wood finally pounced on a loose ball to keep her clean sheet intact.
With 17 minutes left, Flores drew a foul after dribbling down the right flank to deliver a ball. Earning the free kick, Flores delivered a low driven cross to Meader for her fifth goal.
Glynn didn’t ease up on their region foe in the slightest, looking for the mercy rule to give themselves any advantage in tiebreakers that could come up.
“They were dialed in today,” Lemmon said. “We had a good practice yesterday, a good warmup and they were ready to get after it. We have been on the road for the three games that we have played. Anytime we get a chance to play at home, they get fired up. We jumped on them early and just kept putting them away.”
After a marvelous pass into open space, Anastasia Barr had a one-on-one with Bradwell’s keeper. Barr dribbled past the keeper, saving the ball on the touchline and shooting across the goal for the Lady Terrors ninth goal.
Near the brink of halftime, the team looked to put the icing on the cake for the mercy rule victory, Childs had herself one-on-one with the goalie. Childs would finish the game with a composed finish to give her team the 10-0 win.
Meader ended the game with five goals, followed by Ross’ two goals. Childs contributed a goal and an assist, while Antah and Barr ended the night with one goal apiece. Flores finished the game with three assists.
On Friday, Glynn Academy travels to Effingham County to take on the Rebels (2-2, 1-0). Lemmon knows his team will continue to stay focused and not let the blowout victory get to their heads.
“We challenge them everyday in training and there’s team goals for each game that we play to keep them focused and humbled,” Lemmon said. “They know it’s not going to be an easy road. Unfortunately our region is down a little bit, but we have just got to prepare for the next one and keep going.”
Glynn boys 5
Bradwell 2
The Glynn Academy boys followed up the the girls’ performance with a 5-2 victory over Bradwell Institute.
Thirty seconds into the game, Glynn Academy (5-0, 2-0) received a free kick on the edge of the box after a handball call. Gavin Swafford stepped up to take the free kick and curved the ball from right to left, over the keeper’s reach and into the back of the net.
Two minutes later, the Terrors were on the attack again. After one of several saves on the night by keeper Jedidiah Samuel, Harrison Lee pounced on the parried shot and drilled his own shot into the goal for the second goal of the night.
In what looked like another blowout victory for the Terrors, Bradwell (4-1, 0-1) bounced back with two goals of their own in a five-minute span. Steven Hawkins outpaced the entire back line of the Terrors defense and bent his shot into the top right corner for the teams first goal.
After earning a free kick five minutes later and roughly 48 yards out from the goal, Kellen Steyer floated his cross into the box. What initially looked like a ball that had too much power for goal, the shot dipped just in time, out of the reach of Durham Daniel and into the back of the net.
With the game tied at 2-2, Glynn head coach Bobby Brockman made a goalie substitution, calling upon Caleb Faulk to replace the struggling Durham in net.
For the next 15 minutes, Glynn tried to put themselves back on top, but it couldn’t find any shots that would challenge Samuel. Brockman could be heard on the bench telling his players to talk and let each other know if they needed to make a quick pass or touch and turn towards goal.
With 18 minutes left in the half, Swafford found the back of the net for his second goal after a parried shot stayed within reach of the Terrors forward.
As the teams came out of the locker rooms with Glynn leading 3-2, the next 35 minutes went back and forth with neither team able to alter the score.
The Terrors continued to press forward and get into the box to create pressure, but none of their chances found the back of the net.
“It’s one of those things where we weren’t real sharp tonight,” Brockman said. “Those little differences make a difference between a goal and not a goal. Being off just a little bit. We will have to work on some things this week and do better on Friday.”
With four minutes remaining with Glynn clutching to a one-goal lead, Swafford captured his hat trick on a pass from Luke O’Connor in the box.
Swafford wasn’t done though, with roughly 90 seconds left, he drilled in a cross from Lee for his fourth goal of the night and the exclamation point to a 5-2 win.
“It was disappointing that we started off so well and then turned around and gave up two goals that were self-inflicted wounds,” Brockman said. “Got that third goal and went in at halftime and was thinking that we could do a lot more in the second half. The keeper came up with some great saves, and they played really hard.
“We were able to score a couple at the end. You want to try and win every region game by three goals, that could come down to a tiebreaker so it was good to do that at the end. It was much closer than it should have been.”
Glynn will look to continue its early dominance in Region 2-6A when they travel to take on the Effingham County Rebels (2-1, 0-1) on Friday.