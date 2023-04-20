For 30 minutes, the Glynn Academy Lady Terrors went toe-to-toe with the overpowered St. Pius X Catholic Golden Lions team.
Battling and playing their hearts out in the second round of the GHSA Class 6A girls state soccer playoffs, Glynn Academy began to realize how strong the Atlanta-area school was as the final minutes of the first half ran down.
“Their depth took over,” said Glynn coach Thomas Lemmon. “They kept throwing different forwards at us with a bunch of different pace. Just attacking our backs and midfield and wearing them down. We got tired and made three mistakes in the first half and they capitalized on them.”
The Golden Lions took advantage of the miscues by the Lady Terrors, putting together three successive goals before going into the locker rooms with a 3-0 lead.
Knowing his team had held their own for a majority of the first half, Lemmon said the halftime talk was about keeping the spirits high and staying positive.
“Just trying to get settled in and play,” Lemmon said. “Some of the freshmen were nervous playing their second game in the playoffs but bigger (magnitude). We just try to keep them comfortable and confident. Keep encouraging them to keep moving.”
Coming out of the locker rooms, St. Pius opened the second half by scoring with a tap-in goal after the original shot was saved by Caroline MacKinnon.
Down 4-0, Glynn continued to show its heart as Capers Childs won a free kick just outside the edge of the box to put pressure on St. Pius.
Eliza Meader took the set piece opportunity and fired her shot around the three-man wall to try and go to the far post to beat the keeper. Seeing her shot saved, it proved to be one of those days for the team as St. Pius went down the other end and scored its fifth goal of the game.
Able to control the game and work on patterns of play to create chances, St. Pius scored its sixth goal of the game on a back post header off a designed free kick take.
St. Pius added one final goal with a minute to go to seal the 7-0 round two playoff victory to move to the Elite Eight.
“Fatigue set into us, especially in the second half and we were trying to keep the morale going and battling,” Lemmon said as the game went on. “Having the ability to get players that they pull from up there is different than what we pull from here. But, we have the best of the best here and we gave them our best shot.”
Never wanting to end the season on a defeat, Lemmon highlighted that the team will head to the Jacksonville circuit for club soccer to play at a high level while making sure they don’t forget the taste of the scoreline they faced.
The message from Lemmon is simple, the team wants to be better than the previous year but he hopes they play every game like its their last.
“Install in them to play every game like it’s their last, cause eventually it is going to be your last,” Lemmon said. “Before you know it, you blink and it is your last. So if you don’t put in the effort in the offseason and train like that then it’s going to be here before you know it.”